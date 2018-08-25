Asian Games 2018 : Golfers to aim for podium on Day 8

Asian Games 2018: Golfers to open Indian challenge on Day 8

Day 8, i.e. 26 August 2018, which is also coincidentally the day of the auspicious Raksha Bandhan festival, shall see the Indian golfers in action, as they aim for a strong podium finish at the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018.

They shall be soon followed up by the skeet shooters, who shall aim to end India's 2nd most successful shooting campaign at the Asian Games since Doha 2006 on a significant high, with some more medals in their kitty.

Table Tennis at Asian Games 2018: Can India bring alive the golden moments of CWG 2018 again?

The skeet shooters shall be followed up by the table tennis teams, who will aim to make a significant mark at these Asian Games as they open their account against the teams of UAE and Qatar [Men's and Women's] respectively.

The paddlers shall be followed by the compound archers, who shall give it their all to see that India doesn't return empty-handed from the archery segment at the Asian Games in their respective team events.

The archers shall be followed up by Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu, who shall represent India in the Women's 400 m. hurdles event. Following an impressive 1st day in Indian athletics, the two athletes will look forward to giving India a good head start as they compete in their respective heats. They shall be accompanied by their male compatriots Santosh Kumar Tamilrasan and Ayyasamy Dharun, who shall compete in the Men's 400 m. hurdles event.

The hurdlers shall be followed by the Indian men's volleyball team, who shall compete against the stalwarts of the game, Japan in the knockout rounds of the same. They shall be followed by star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, who have a golden chance to create history in the badminton event.

Asian Games 2018: Can Saina and Sindhu script history at Asiad badminton?

It's been 36 years since India last won an individual medal in badminton, and no Indian woman has ever made it to the semifinals of the same. So if both win their matches against their respective Thai opponents Ratchanok Intanon and Jindapol Nitchaon, they shall create history, as the semifinalist gets an automatic bronze medal by the virtue of just being in the top four.

The shuttlers shall be followed by the Indian boxers, who shall aim to get a step closer to the coveted podium. While lightweight boxer and ex-Youth Olympics medalist Shiva Thapa will be up against Yun Shan of China, veteran Olympian Manoj Kumar shall be up against Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov of Kyrgyzstan. Sarjubala Devi, who is a World Championship silver medalist, shall open her account against the Tajikistan boxer, Madina Ghaforova.

Men's Hockey at Asian Games 2018: Team INDIA to test their mettle against ex Asian powerhouses South Korea

The boxers shall be followed by the Indian men's hockey team, who will play their next league match against South Korea. Having almost sealed their tickets for the semifinals, the team would now test their mettle against the ex Asian powerhouses, in order to see if they're worthy enough for the 1st ticket to Tokyo Olympics 2020 or not.

Asian Games 2018: Can the Navy sprinter Anas end the golden drought of 52 years?

The hockey team shall be followed up by the sprinting sensation Dutee Chand, who shall aim to end a 2-decade old medal drought in Women's 100 m. She shall be followed up by the 400 m. sprinters Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, as well as Hima Das and Nirmala Sheoran, who have made the cut for the finals of their respective events, a first in the history of Indian athletics.

It's been 52 years since an Indian sprinter last won gold in the Men's 400 m., and Muhammad Anas has a golden opportunity now to end that drought in style. Likewise, it is another golden opportunity for Hima Das to make her mark at the Asian Games.

The day shall be brought to a close by Govindan Lakshmanan, who shall compete in the Men's 10000 m. event!

Following is a summarized lineup [All timings as per Indian standard time]:-

4:30 a.m. onwards:- Golf [Medal Round - Individual and Team [Men and Women]] 6:30 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Women's Qualifications Stage 2 and Medal Playoffs - Skeet] 7:30 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Men's Qualifications Stage 2 and Medal Playoffs - Skeet] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Table Tennis [Men's and Women's Team Preliminaries:- India vs. UAE [Men] and India vs. Qatar [Women]] 8:40 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Team Round to Semifinals - Men's Compound and Women's Compound] 9:00 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Men's 400 m. Hurdles and Women's 400 m. Hurdles] 9:40 a.m. onwards:- Volleyball [Men's Knockouts - INDIA vs. Japan] 12:00 p.m. onwards:- Badminton [Quarterfinals - Women's Singles] 1:00 p.m. onwards:- Boxing [Pre Quarterfinals - Women's Flyweight [51 kg.], Men's Lightweight [60 kg.], Men's Welterweight [69 kg.]] 4:30 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Men's Team Preliminaries - INDIA Vs. South Korea] 5:00 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Semifinals and Finals - Women's 100 m.] 5:10 p.m. onwards - Athletics [Finals - Men's Long Jump] 5:20 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 400 m. and Women's 400 m.] 5:50 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's 10000 m.]