Atwal makes cut at John Deere Classic, Chopra misses out

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
10   //    14 Jul 2018, 20:18 IST

Silvis (USA), July 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal added a 1-under 70 to get to 3-under 139 and make the cut at the John Deere Classic on a rain-hit second day here.

The second round was completed today morning.

Atwal, the first and only Indian winner on the PGA Tour, was making only his third start this season. This, however, was the first cut he made.

Yesterday evening he had two birdies against one bogey and the rest were pars.

Daniel Chopra, who has made one cut and missed the two others, played in the same group as Atwal. However, Chopra missed the cut after rounds of 72-74.

Manav Shah (73-67), whose parents are of Indian origin, missed the cut narrowly after bogeying the 18th and last hole. Manav plays on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada.

Michael Kim took a three-shot lead into the third round. He was four ahead yesterday, when play was suspended twice because of weather.

Kim, who is winless in 84 career PGA TOUR starts, was 16 under through 35 holes and dropped a bogey on 18th to be 15-under.

Four players, including first-round leader Steve Wheatcroft, who shot 68, David Hearn (64), Johnson Wagner (66) and Bronson Burgoon (62) were tied second at 12-under.

Francesco Molinari (66), who won his first official PGA TOUR win two weeks ago at the Quicken Loans National, was 11 under along with Matt Jones (63)

