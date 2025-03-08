Lydia Ko celebrates with traditional Korean cuisine

Lydia Ko is enjoying her time off after winning last week's 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. This victory has allowed her to unwind with friends and family before the LPGA Tour returns to the United States in the last week of March.

The Kiwi golfer is spending her time off the game with her friends. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram story and revealed the traditional Korean dish that she was having with her friends.

Ko shared a picture of the traditional Korean dish "Jun" and wrote,

"Celebrating Jun."

Lydia Ko shares the traditional Korean dish. Image via Instagram @lydsko

Lydia Ko seems to love Korean food as earlier she shared a picture on her Instagram story about Korean delicacies. The 27-year-old golfer shared a picture of the treat she received at a Korean restaurant after winning the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. Additionally, she also celebrated her dog's birthday with a special Korean delicacy.

Last year, Ko took her fellow pro golfer for a Korean Barbeque treat at the 2024 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Hills in South Korea.

Lydia Ko reflects on her incredible start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season.

Lydia Ko reflected on her start to the 2025 LPGA Tour season, as she had an incredible previous year. She has 3 Olympic wins including a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Ko said she was in a bit of doubt if she could have another good year.

Lydia Ko after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

"I think this was a little bit of doubt. You have such an incredible year, and you kind of think, is it going to be another good year, the following one?" Ko said.

"But I think I just kind of came to peace with it that if I have a good year, you know, that's great. But I'm not trying to prove anything to anybody else, and who is to say that, you know, I had a great year, and I can have an even better one."

"Obviously, we have a long season ahead. But this is my first time winning in the spring, Asia Swing. So it's definitely nice to win a new event for me. I'm just really excited for this season. A lot of memorable places that I'll be going back to. But you know, really couldn't have asked for more," Ko said after winning the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.

Lydia Ko will now compete in the Ford Championship presented by KCC at the Whirlwind Golf Club, Cattail Course in Arizona. The tournament is set to begin on March 27, giving her around 20 days before she comes back to the LPGA Tour.

