Ben Griffin comes a long way in four years ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Anusha M
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:30 GMT
TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Ben Griffin at the TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin has had a brilliant year with two victories and is now also a part of the US Ryder Cup team. His career on the PGA Tour started in 2018, but his first title came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans earlier this year, where he teamed up with Andrew Novak. His first individual title came at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

After barely being active on the Tour in 2018 and 2019, Griffin took a two-year break before resuming his golf career. In addition, in 2021, he even worked for a mortgage company as a loan officer for a few months.

Griffin made his comeback on the Korn Ferry Tour 2022 and eventually earned his PGA Tour card that year. He had average seasons on the Tour until 2024, when he had five Top-10 and 13 Top-25 finishes.

also-read-trending Trending
Ben Griffin improved his golf skills tremendously coming into 2025 and has 10 Top-10 and 15 Top-25 finishes in only 28 events played so far. He also finished as a runner-up at the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

The 29-year-old has played in three Majors this year, the PGA Championship where he finished T8 and the U.S. Open where he was tied for 10th place. He failed to make the cut at The Open Championship.

From working in the finance sector four years ago in August 2021 to getting selected for the 45th Ryder Cup as the captain's pick, Ben Griffin has come a long way.

Ben Griffin speaks about his breakthrough year at Ryder Cup press conference

Keegan Bradley announced the captain's picks for team USA on Wednesday, August 27. Ben Griffin, along with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young, made the playing 12 for the upcoming Bethpage event.

Griffin, who was the third captain's pick for the U.S. team, was asked if he had envisioned the situation four years ago. The two-time PGA Tour winner shared:

"I don't think so. Going from a desk job to making my way back to the PGA TOUR has been an incredible journey, and this year it's been kind of a breakthrough year for me. I've just been working really hard and believing in myself.
"I've just been working really hard and believing in myself, and I'm just really excited to be a part of this team and appreciate the belief from not only Keegan, but also from the rest of the captains and other players that also believe in me, and I'm ready to work hard and fight for a lot of points at Bethpage."
Ben Griffin also shared his emotions during the selection phone call he got from Keegan Bradley. The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black Course in New York, where Team USA will look to win back the title on home soil.

