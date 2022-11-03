Billy Horschel is one of the prominent names on the PGA Tour. The golfer is famous for his strong opinions and has now stated that he would like to top the world rankings and win every major event.

The 35-year-old made his latest remarks in Mexico ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba. He added that he wished to explore his “full potential” and win major events, including the Ryder Cup.

Dubbing himself an “open book,” the golfer said that he would like to accomplish his high goals before he hangs up his boots.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Billy Horschel said:

"I'm pretty much an open book as you guys know. Yeah, I would love to get the No. 1 player in the world. I mean, that's a goal of mine, but the bigger goal being I want to become the best player I can be. If that means I get the No. 1 player in the world, I get to No. 1. If that means the best I get to is four, that's four, but I just wanted to achieve, you know, my full potential.”

It is pertinent to note that Horschel’s comments on wanting to become the World No. 1 comes only days after Rory McIlroy took the spot. With the Northern Irishman under risk of losing the throne to Scottie Scheffler this weekend, he now has one more competitor to fear.

Billy Horschel wants to make the Ryder Cup team

Billy Horschel, who finally got to represent the US in a team event at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, also admitted that he loved the experience. The golfer also spoke of his ambitions of making the Ryder Cup team.

On this, he said:

“I want to make a Ryder Cup team… I've made a team finally, but to sit here and tell you the truth, I want to make a Ryder Cup team. That's always my No. 1 goal. So, I still have a few more years to try and make one and hopefully be a part of more than just one.”

The American further stated that he wished to win all the majors he participated in:

"To tell you the truth, I mean, I want to win all the majors. That's always been a goal of mine. Now, is that realistic? I don't know, but it's a goal. And some people may call me crazy because they may not think I'm good enough, but I don't really care what they think, but it's a goal of mine…

"But the bigger goal is I want at least one if not multiple majors on the PGA Tour before I'm done just so I can say I'm a major championship -- major champion winner, I've won at the biggest stage in the most pressure-packed tournaments."

Horschel seemed confident while making the statement. However, it wasn’t taken much seriously by the golfing world due to the fact that Horschel is not even the favorite to win this week’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba.

The American golfer will have to defeat the likes of defending champion Viktor Hovland, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau to claim the title.

