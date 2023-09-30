“Bold from a team that are 5 down”: Golf fans mock Team America mocking Europe by waving their caps 

After the end of the final fourball match in the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup, Team America was seen waving their caps at European fans at the Marco Simone Golf Club. The incident happened after Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark defeated the pair of Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday evening.

Team America waving their hats came as a response to the fans who were waving their hats when Cantlay was playing on the 10th hole in the final fourball match.

As per a few reports, Patrick Cantlay had refused to wear Team America's cap because of not being paid for playing in the Ryder Cup. Although there are no trustworthy sources that could confirm if the news is actually trustworthy or not, the news has already spread on social media like wildfire.

Meanwhile, NUCLR GOLF shared an image on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which a few American players could be seen waving their hats in order to mock the European crowd after their last pair won their match on Saturday evening.

The gesture was not taken well by fans on X. One of the fans commented,

"Bold from a team that are 5 down"

Despite winning three out of four fourball matches on Saturday in the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup, Team America is still five points behind to the hosts, Team Europe. The current points table stands at 10.5 - 5.5.

There was a fan who pointed out that the European crowd was all on Patrick Cantlay the whole day, and they could not bear the same treatment themselves.

Meanwhile, another fan said that Team America's golfers are being crushed by the huge five points lead taken by Team Europe and they do not understand how the sport worked.

There were multiple fans who trolled Team America's gesture at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. However, there were a few who did support their act at the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup.

Below are some top comments from fans on X:

What are the results of day two of the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup?

After the end of all the foursome and fourball matches, Team Europe is heading into the final day of play at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club with a five point lead. They just need four points to win the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, Team America registered their first victory at the prestigious biennial event in the third foursome match on Saturday morning. Later on, they defeated the hosts in three out of four fourball matches in the afternoon session.

Here are the results of day two of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Day 2 Foursome matches

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2&1

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 9 & 7

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Day 2 Fourball matches

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs. Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 3

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 3 & 2

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 Up

The Sunday's singles matches tee times and other details about the 2023 Ryder Cup will be updated soon.