“Brutal” - Fans react to Nick Faldo’s comments on LIV Golf

Retired English golfer Sir Nick Faldo recently called the controversial LIV Golf "meaningless," and his comments have evoked strong reactions from fans of the sport.

In a recent conversation with Sky Sports, Faldo discussed the impact of LIV Golf on the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Several prominent Ryder Cup players, including Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, and Lee Westwood, have defected to the Saudi-backed league.

Henrik Stenson, who was supposed to captain the European side, was stripped of the captaincy after joining LIV Golf.

Sir Nick Faldo is a veteran of the Ryder Cup with 11 appearances in the event. He believes golfers who have joined LIV Golf have burned their bridges and should no longer be involved in Ryder Cup tournaments.

He also criticized the way the tour brands itself as "growing the game of golf."

"It's a closed shop: 48 guys given loads of money. What gripes me is it's not growing the game of golf. That really gets me when they fly across the world to a country that's been playing golf for 100 plus years and say, 'we're growing the game of golf'."

Chatted to Sir Nick, who says LIV's European contingent have burnt their bridges when it comes to ever being involved in Ryder Cup again "They're done. Their tour is meaningless. Once you've decided to retire or disappear no one's going to talk about you".

Sir Nick Faldo's comments receive mixed reactions from fans

The ongoing dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached a point where fans are being forced to pick sides. Several members of both leagues have been vocal about their displeasure with each other.

Faldo is the most recent golfer to voice out his criticism of LIV Golf. His statements have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with one Twitter user calling his comments "brutal."

Some fans agreed with Faldo's criticism of the controversial series.

Lee Adams @LeeAdam26867313 @jamiecweir Most of the former European Ryder Cup heroes playing the LIV Tour are over the hill losers who took the money because they know they can't play anymore. Westwood, Poulter, McDowell, Garcia, Kaymer etc. @jamiecweir Most of the former European Ryder Cup heroes playing the LIV Tour are over the hill losers who took the money because they know they can't play anymore. Westwood, Poulter, McDowell, Garcia, Kaymer etc.

One Twitter user talked about how the Ryder Cup is all about the "camaraderie" between teammates on and off the course. The tension between the PGA and LIV tours will certainly have an impact on that camaraderie.

TheGolfDivoTee™ @TheGolfDivoTee @jamiecweir @mikeclaytongolf The fundamental characteristic of any Ryder Cup is camaraderie both in the team room and on the golf course and therefore the likelihood of LIV golfers being involved is a big fat zero. @jamiecweir @mikeclaytongolf The fundamental characteristic of any Ryder Cup is camaraderie both in the team room and on the golf course and therefore the likelihood of LIV golfers being involved is a big fat zero.

Some fans did not agree with Faldo's comments at all.

It’s looking like a failed game show really,I suspect it will collapse by the end of the year once the players have all made huge money and SA has washed some @jamiecweir I doubt it’s the end cause Sir Nick said so but the LIV guys unfortunately face an uphill task to get ranking points etcIt’s looking like a failed game show really,I suspect it will collapse by the end of the year once the players have all made huge money and SA has washed some @jamiecweir I doubt it’s the end cause Sir Nick said so but the LIV guys unfortunately face an uphill task to get ranking points etcIt’s looking like a failed game show really,I suspect it will collapse by the end of the year once the players have all made huge money and SA has washed some

Frankie Belotini @Sandford131023 @jamiecweir Love him saying 'no one's going to talk about you' about players that he's currently talking about. And who haven't retired. Fascinating take. @jamiecweir Love him saying 'no one's going to talk about you' about players that he's currently talking about. And who haven't retired. Fascinating take.

