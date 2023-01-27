“Brutal” - Fans react to Nick Faldo’s comments on LIV Golf

Retired English golfer Sir Nick Faldo recently called the controversial LIV Golf "meaningless," and his comments have evoked strong reactions from fans of the sport.
In a recent conversation with Sky Sports, Faldo discussed the impact of LIV Golf on the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Several prominent Ryder Cup players, including Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer, and Lee Westwood, have defected to the Saudi-backed league.
Henrik Stenson, who was supposed to captain the European side, was stripped of the captaincy after joining LIV Golf.
Sir Nick Faldo is a veteran of the Ryder Cup with 11 appearances in the event. He believes golfers who have joined LIV Golf have burned their bridges and should no longer be involved in Ryder Cup tournaments.
He also criticized the way the tour brands itself as "growing the game of golf."
"It's a closed shop: 48 guys given loads of money. What gripes me is it's not growing the game of golf. That really gets me when they fly across the world to a country that's been playing golf for 100 plus years and say, 'we're growing the game of golf'."
Sir Nick Faldo's comments receive mixed reactions from fans
The ongoing dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached a point where fans are being forced to pick sides. Several members of both leagues have been vocal about their displeasure with each other.
Faldo is the most recent golfer to voice out his criticism of LIV Golf. His statements have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with one Twitter user calling his comments "brutal."
Some fans agreed with Faldo's criticism of the controversial series.
One Twitter user talked about how the Ryder Cup is all about the "camaraderie" between teammates on and off the course. The tension between the PGA and LIV tours will certainly have an impact on that camaraderie.
Some fans did not agree with Faldo's comments at all.