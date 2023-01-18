“I haven't given up” - Ian Poulter may skip Ryder Cup even if he qualifies

Ian Poulter seems to have no plans to budge in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. Amid debates over 'LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup', Poulter has now hinted that he might stay away from the event even if he qualifies. However, the golfer said that he hadn't "given up” on anything.

The LIV golfer suggested he would consider not competing in the international event. The golfer, responsible for Europe’s 'Miracle at Medinah' win at the Ryder Cup in 2012, said that he “would love to qualify.” The 'Mr. Ryder Cup' went on to state that he might not compete in the September contest held in Rome.

Speaking to the media ahead of this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Ian Poulter said:

"I would love to qualify. Whether I play or not would be a different thing. I haven't given up on anything. If I win these two weeks, who knows? I certainly don't expect to get one of the six (captain's) picks. Not in any way, shape or form. Which is also a shame. What does that tell you? What is the story there?"

It is pertinent to note that LIV golfers’ participation at the Ryder Cup has become a major talking point in the golf world. European captain Luke Donald had earlier dismissed the idea of the rebel players getting into his team and said that it was ‘highly unlikely.’

PGA Tour stars including Rory McIlroy had also spoken against letting the Saudi-backed series’ players compete at the international event. However, others like Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick have hinted at an agreement to play with LIV golfers. They had stated that their teams must have the “best players from Europe.”

However, with the PGA Tour placing a suspension on them, it’s less likely that the Saudi-funded circuit’s golfers will be allowed in the Ryder Cup.

Ian Poulter on his fight with Ryder Cup Europe

Ian Poulter recently got into a scuffle with the Ryder Cup European team. The golfer ridiculed the team’s inability to share a birthday wish for Ryder Cup legend Sergio Garcia. Addressing this, the English golfer said:

"Through time I have said lots of silly things. Should I have said it? Yes and no. All I did was highlight a fact. There was no other reason… Look, 2022 was full of big distractions. And my full focus for 2023 is to have as little distractions as possible, play good golf and enjoy myself. It was a difficult 2022 with everything that is out there in the public domain.”

Ian Poulter further added:

"And as frustrating as that is for me – when I feel that some of it is really unjust – it has been easy to let things boil over inside. Because the whole story has not quite been told."

It is pertinent to note that Ian Poulter’s comments come only hours ahead of his tee-up at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The golfer, along with other LIV players including former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, is on the field.

Things are bound to get interesting as LIV players go head-to-head against PGA Tour and DP World Tour players, who’ve slammed them in the past.

