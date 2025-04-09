Bryson DeChambeau's last 5 tournaments: Finishes explored ahead of the Masters 2025

Bryson DeChambeau is currently in the field for the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. DeChambeau is a two-time major championship winner as he won two US Opens but is yet to win a Green Jacket in his career. His best finish at the Masters came last year, where he finished T6 for the event and registered his first top-10 finish.

Hence, Bryson DeChambeau is one of the names who could be in contention this week at the Masters. Ahead of the 2025 Masters, the 31-year-old made a decent start to his LIV Golf season, as he has managed three top-10 finishes from six starts so far.

Bryson DeChambeau started off the season with a T6 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh, which was the first night golf event in men's pro golf and showcased and remained -13 for the event.

However, he lost his way a bit as he struggled to keep this momentum going the next week at Adelaide. He finished T18 for the event as he carded -4 in three rounds and never looked in control of his game. DeChambeau's struggle continued at LIV Golf Hong Kong as well. He finished T20 for the event after scoring -7 in three rounds. It looked as if he was struggling to find his best game and wasn't in sync with his game.

However, he made a slight redemption a week later at LIV Golf Singapore with a T10 finish. He started the event on a poor note as he scored +3 on day one, but he made an emphatic comeback and carded -6 and -4, respectively, on day two and three to finish with a score of -7.

We saw glimpses of DeChambeau's golfing prowess at Singapore, which he improved upon at LIV Golf Miami and remained in contention throughout the event. Unfortunately, he missed out on a victory due to a poor final round but finished solo 5th after scoring -2 for the event.

So he will be going into the 2025 Masters with good momentum and will be hopeful of registering his first win at the Augusta National.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off in the first round of the 2025 Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry for the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters. The trio will tee off in the afternoon session at 1:23 PM EDT for the first round.

Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the first round of the 2025 Masters.

7:40 AM: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 AM: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 AM: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 AM: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 AM: Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 AM: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 AM: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 AM: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 AM: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 AM: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 AM: Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 AM: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 AM: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 AM: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 AM: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 AM: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 AM: José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 AM: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 AM: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12:00 PM: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 PM: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 PM: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 PM: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 PM: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 PM: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 PM: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 PM: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 PM: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

