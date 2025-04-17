Can Hannah Green defend her JM Eagle LA Championship? Odds explored

As the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship kicks off, all eyes are on the Australian golfer, Hannah Green to see if she can defend her title once again.

Ad

The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro is the last tournament before the LPGA Tour heads into its first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship. The tournament is being played from April 17 to April 20 at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Green has successfully won the LA event twice, consecutively in 2023 and 2024, when it was played at the Wilshire Country Club.

Hannah Green after her win at JM Eagle LA Championship 2024-Source: Getty

The LPGA Tour event starts off with a strong field with the defending champion Green competing alongside the likes of Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul. As the LA event commences, let's take a look at the winning odds of Green and others.

Ad

Trending

The Australian golfer won the title last year with a five-under par score of 66 in the final round. Green defended her title by defeating Maja Stark in 2024. In 2023, she won in a playoff against Lin Xiyu and Aditi Ashok. Hannah Green enters the LA event with +2800 winning odds as per DraftKings Sportsbook (via Sports Illustrated).

Green has teed up in four other LPGA events so far this year. At the first LPGA event of the year, HGV Tournament of Champions, she shared the 20th position with Patty Tavatanakit. Green had a better showing at the Cognizant Founders Cup (T4). She shot six-under par to finish T7 at the HSBC Women's Championship. At the Ford Championship, she finished T44.

Ad

Hannah Green at the Ford Championship 2025-Source: Getty

Green has displayed some promising performances so far this year. One of the key factors that plays into whether she can defend her title or not is the change of the venue for the JM Eagle LA Championship this year. While she made a mark by winning the event twice at Wilshire Country Club, it's tough to say if she can swing the same magic at the El Caballero Country Club.

Ad

Here are the winning odds of other notable players who could be in contention at the JM Eagle LA Championship - Nelly Korda (+850), Jeeno Thitikul (+650), Haeran Ryu (+1200), Minjee Lee (+2500), Lilia Vu (+3000), Angel Yin (+2000), and Ayaka Furue (+1800).

Hannah Green announces donation to wildfire relief after reaching Los Angeles

The two-time winner of the JM Eagle LA Championship has announced that she will be donating to the LA Firemen’s relief association. In a video posted via Instagram, Hannah Green stated her desire to give back to the city that has given her so much joy over the years.

Ad

"Next week at the JM Eagle LA Championship, for every birdie that I make, I'll be donating $500, for every eagle $1000 to the LA Firemen’s relief association."

Green went on to express her love for Los Angeles and how this donation plan would motivate her during the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More