Can Hannah Green defend her JM Eagle LA Championship? Odds explored

As the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship kicks off, all eyes are on the Australian golfer, Hannah Green to see if she can defend her title once again.
The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro is the last tournament before the LPGA Tour heads into its first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship. The tournament is being played from April 17 to April 20 at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Green has successfully won the LA event twice, consecutively in 2023 and 2024, when it was played at the Wilshire Country Club.
The LPGA Tour event starts off with a strong field with the defending champion Green competing alongside the likes of Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul. As the LA event commences, let's take a look at the winning odds of Green and others.
The Australian golfer won the title last year with a five-under par score of 66 in the final round. Green defended her title by defeating Maja Stark in 2024. In 2023, she won in a playoff against Lin Xiyu and Aditi Ashok. Hannah Green enters the LA event with +2800 winning odds as per DraftKings Sportsbook (via Sports Illustrated).
Green has teed up in four other LPGA events so far this year. At the first LPGA event of the year, HGV Tournament of Champions, she shared the 20th position with Patty Tavatanakit. Green had a better showing at the Cognizant Founders Cup (T4). She shot six-under par to finish T7 at the HSBC Women's Championship. At the Ford Championship, she finished T44.
Green has displayed some promising performances so far this year. One of the key factors that plays into whether she can defend her title or not is the change of the venue for the JM Eagle LA Championship this year. While she made a mark by winning the event twice at Wilshire Country Club, it's tough to say if she can swing the same magic at the El Caballero Country Club.
Here are the winning odds of other notable players who could be in contention at the JM Eagle LA Championship - Nelly Korda (+850), Jeeno Thitikul (+650), Haeran Ryu (+1200), Minjee Lee (+2500), Lilia Vu (+3000), Angel Yin (+2000), and Ayaka Furue (+1800).
Hannah Green announces donation to wildfire relief after reaching Los Angeles
The two-time winner of the JM Eagle LA Championship has announced that she will be donating to the LA Firemen’s relief association. In a video posted via Instagram, Hannah Green stated her desire to give back to the city that has given her so much joy over the years.
"Next week at the JM Eagle LA Championship, for every birdie that I make, I'll be donating $500, for every eagle $1000 to the LA Firemen’s relief association."
Green went on to express her love for Los Angeles and how this donation plan would motivate her during the tournament.