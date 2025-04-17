16 YO amateur golfer makes her way into the JM Eagle LA after stellar performance at Augusta

Asterisk Talley is gearing up to compete in the upcoming JM Eagle LA Championship, starting Thursday, April 17. The 16-year-old amateur golfer competed in the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she carded 68 and finished in second position.

Ad

Talley’s amateur golf career is already off to an incredible start with several wins, including the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball and the 2025 Annika Invitational. She also finished as a runner-up in the 2024 U.S. Girls' Junior.

The star amateur golfer will tee off at El Caballero Country Club on a sponsor exemption. When asked how she plans to compete against professionals in the JM Eagle LA Championship, Talley replied via Golf Digest:

Ad

Trending

“Just playing the best I can, but of course make the cut and try to get up there on the leaderboard and try to climb. Just learning from my game is something I always try to do every week, even if I don’t play well this week.”

The teenage star added that she aims to get more LPGA Tour starts "under her belt," which would help her gain more experience.

Ad

After the JM Eagle LA Championship concludes, Asterisk Talley will tee off in the prestigious 2025 Chevron Championship on another sponsor exemption.

JM Eagle LA Championship 2025: Tee times explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship will feature star golfers such as defending champion Hannah Green, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and one-time major championship winner Georgia Hall.

Here are the tee times (ET) for the JM Eagle LA Championship (Hole 1):

7:15 a.m.: Daniela Iacobelli

7:15 a.m.: Kumkang Park

7:15 a.m.: Jiwon Jeon

7:26 a.m.: Pornanong Phatlum

7:26 a.m.: Gurleen Kaur

7:26 a.m.: Grace Kim

7:37 a.m.: Mariel Galdiano

7:37 a.m.: Georgia Hall

7:37 a.m.: Andrea Lee

7:48 a.m.: Gaby Lopez

7:48 a.m.: Auston Kim

7:48 a.m.: Rio Takeda

7:59 a.m.: Angel Yin

7:59 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela

7:59 a.m.: Paula Reto

8:10 a.m.: Lilia Vu

8:10 a.m.: Sarah Schmelzel

8:10 a.m.: Sei Young Kim

8:21 a.m.: Stephanie Kyriacou

8:21 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho

8:21 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist

8:32 a.m.: Esther Henseleit

8:32 a.m.: Somi Lee

8:32 a.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn

8:43 a.m.: Brittany Altomare

8:43 a.m.: Dewi Weber

8:43 a.m.: Ana Belac

8:54 a.m.: Yuna Nishimura

8:54 a.m.: Lauren Morris

8:54 a.m.: Manon De Roey

9:05 a.m.: Jenny Coleman

9:05 a.m.: Caroline Masson

9:05 a.m.: Alexa Pano

9:16 a.m.: Gabriela Ruffels

9:16 a.m.: Azahara Munoz

9:16 a.m.: Haeji Kang

12:15 p.m.: Jessica Porvasnik

12:15 p.m.: Adela Cernousek

12:15 p.m.: Madison Young

12:26 p.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff

12:26 p.m.: Peiyun Chien

12:26 p.m.: Jeongeun Lee5

12:37 p.m.: Fiona Xu

12:37 p.m.: Ryann O’Toole

12:37 p.m.: Aditi Ashok

12:48 p.m.: Lexi Thompson

12:48 p.m.: Nasa Hataoka

12:48 p.m.: Jeeno Thitikul

12:59 p.m.: Haeran Ryu

12:59 p.m.: Brooke M. Henderson

12:59 p.m.: Jin Young Ko

1:10 p.m.: Minjee Lee

1:10 p.m.: Yealimi Noh

1:10 p.m.: Hyo Joo Kim

1:21 p.m.: Yahui Zhang

1:21 p.m.: Cassie Porter

1:21 p.m.: Saki Baba

1:43 p.m.: Arpichaya Yubol

1:43 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno

1:43 p.m.: Ssu-Chia Cheng

1:54 p.m.: Emily Kristine Pedersen

1:54 p.m.: Sophia Popov

1:54 p.m.: Alena Sharp

2:05 p.m.: Danielle Kang

2:05 p.m.: Sarah Kemp

2:05 p.m.: Frida Kinhult

2:16 p.m.: Savannah Grewal

2:16 p.m.: Weiwei Zhang

2:16 p.m.: Dani Holmqvist

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More