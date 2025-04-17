16 YO amateur golfer makes her way into the JM Eagle LA after stellar performance at Augusta

Asterisk Talley is gearing up to compete in the upcoming JM Eagle LA Championship, starting Thursday, April 17. The 16-year-old amateur golfer competed in the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she carded 68 and finished in second position.
Talley’s amateur golf career is already off to an incredible start with several wins, including the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball and the 2025 Annika Invitational. She also finished as a runner-up in the 2024 U.S. Girls' Junior.
The star amateur golfer will tee off at El Caballero Country Club on a sponsor exemption. When asked how she plans to compete against professionals in the JM Eagle LA Championship, Talley replied via Golf Digest:
“Just playing the best I can, but of course make the cut and try to get up there on the leaderboard and try to climb. Just learning from my game is something I always try to do every week, even if I don’t play well this week.”
The teenage star added that she aims to get more LPGA Tour starts "under her belt," which would help her gain more experience.
After the JM Eagle LA Championship concludes, Asterisk Talley will tee off in the prestigious 2025 Chevron Championship on another sponsor exemption.
JM Eagle LA Championship 2025: Tee times explored
The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship will feature star golfers such as defending champion Hannah Green, World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and one-time major championship winner Georgia Hall.
Here are the tee times (ET) for the JM Eagle LA Championship (Hole 1):
- 7:15 a.m.: Daniela Iacobelli
- 7:15 a.m.: Kumkang Park
- 7:15 a.m.: Jiwon Jeon
- 7:26 a.m.: Pornanong Phatlum
- 7:26 a.m.: Gurleen Kaur
- 7:26 a.m.: Grace Kim
- 7:37 a.m.: Mariel Galdiano
- 7:37 a.m.: Georgia Hall
- 7:37 a.m.: Andrea Lee
- 7:48 a.m.: Gaby Lopez
- 7:48 a.m.: Auston Kim
- 7:48 a.m.: Rio Takeda
- 7:59 a.m.: Angel Yin
- 7:59 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela
- 7:59 a.m.: Paula Reto
- 8:10 a.m.: Lilia Vu
- 8:10 a.m.: Sarah Schmelzel
- 8:10 a.m.: Sei Young Kim
- 8:21 a.m.: Stephanie Kyriacou
- 8:21 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho
- 8:21 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist
- 8:32 a.m.: Esther Henseleit
- 8:32 a.m.: Somi Lee
- 8:32 a.m.: Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 8:43 a.m.: Brittany Altomare
- 8:43 a.m.: Dewi Weber
- 8:43 a.m.: Ana Belac
- 8:54 a.m.: Yuna Nishimura
- 8:54 a.m.: Lauren Morris
- 8:54 a.m.: Manon De Roey
- 9:05 a.m.: Jenny Coleman
- 9:05 a.m.: Caroline Masson
- 9:05 a.m.: Alexa Pano
- 9:16 a.m.: Gabriela Ruffels
- 9:16 a.m.: Azahara Munoz
- 9:16 a.m.: Haeji Kang
- 12:15 p.m.: Jessica Porvasnik
- 12:15 p.m.: Adela Cernousek
- 12:15 p.m.: Madison Young
- 12:26 p.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 12:26 p.m.: Peiyun Chien
- 12:26 p.m.: Jeongeun Lee5
- 12:37 p.m.: Fiona Xu
- 12:37 p.m.: Ryann O’Toole
- 12:37 p.m.: Aditi Ashok
- 12:48 p.m.: Lexi Thompson
- 12:48 p.m.: Nasa Hataoka
- 12:48 p.m.: Jeeno Thitikul
- 12:59 p.m.: Haeran Ryu
- 12:59 p.m.: Brooke M. Henderson
- 12:59 p.m.: Jin Young Ko
- 1:10 p.m.: Minjee Lee
- 1:10 p.m.: Yealimi Noh
- 1:10 p.m.: Hyo Joo Kim
- 1:21 p.m.: Yahui Zhang
- 1:21 p.m.: Cassie Porter
- 1:21 p.m.: Saki Baba
- 1:43 p.m.: Arpichaya Yubol
- 1:43 p.m.: Hinako Shibuno
- 1:43 p.m.: Ssu-Chia Cheng
- 1:54 p.m.: Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 1:54 p.m.: Sophia Popov
- 1:54 p.m.: Alena Sharp
- 2:05 p.m.: Danielle Kang
- 2:05 p.m.: Sarah Kemp
- 2:05 p.m.: Frida Kinhult
- 2:16 p.m.: Savannah Grewal
- 2:16 p.m.: Weiwei Zhang
- 2:16 p.m.: Dani Holmqvist