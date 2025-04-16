Nelly Korda supports retired LPGA Tour Pro for her 'golf-inspired art'

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda took to her Instagram story on Wednesday (April 16) to show her support for the artwork of former LPGA Tour player Jane Park. Nelly Korda has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram to Jane Park's 12,200 Instagram followers.

Jane Park, now aged 38, hasn't played in an LPGA Tour event since 2023. She now makes golf-themed artwork and recently has made some Masters themed paintings. In her recent Instagram story that was reposted by Korda, it featured artwork that was inspired by some of the great moments in Masters history.

One of the four paintings in Park's Instagram story is of Tiger Woods celebrating his iconic chip-in at hole 16 during the final round of the 2005 Masters. Another one is Hideki Matsuyama's caddie bowing to Augusta National after he won the Masters in 2021. Jack Nicklaus's iconic "yes sir!" putt from the 1986 Masters is also included. The fourth painting is of Rory McIlroy after he won the 2025 Masters and threw his putter in the air.

In the story post, Park expressed her gratitude for the support her artwork has received. Nelly Korda reposted Park's story.

"DM @thejanepark to bid! (heart emoji)," the caption reads on Nelly Korda's repost of Jane Park's story.

Nelly Korda's repost of Jane Park's Instagram story on Wednesday

As it says in Jane Park's caption, the pieces are opening at bids of $300 each. She notes how a portion of the funds with go to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Nelly Korda still in search of her first win in 2025

Nelly Korda at the T-Mobile Match Play 2025 (via Getty)

Nelly Korda is still in search of her first LPGA Tour win this year. In her four LPGA Tour starts in 2025, she's already registered two top 10s.

Korda most recently played in the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas at the beginning of April. Korda was eliminated in the group stage, however, after going 1-1-1 in her first three matches.

The week prior, Korda played in the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. She was there to defend her title after she won the Ford Championship in 2024, though it was at a different course in the greater Phoenix area in Arizona.

Korda finished tied for 22nd at the 2025 Ford Championship, finishing eight shots outside of the playoff at 14 under par. She got off to a hot start, but stalled in round three, shooting a one-over-par 73.

Prior to the Ford Championship at the end of March, Nelly Korda took more than a month off from the LPGA Tour. She had last played in the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Florida at the beginning of February. She finished tied for seventh, nine shots behind winner Yealimi Noh.

The week prior, in her first event of 2025, Korda finished in solo second place at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. A Lim Kim bested her by two shots, narrowly holding off Korda's final round push in which she carded a seven-under-par 65.

Nelly Korda aims to maintain her position as No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and return to the winner's circle in 2025.

