Can Jason Day defend his title at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Odds explored

After a T18 finish on the leaderboard at the 2024 RBC Heritage Cup, Jason Day is now set to defend his title at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Last year, when Day won the Byron Nelson, he won his first PGA Title in five years, and pretty much shocked the world of golf.

However, the real question is, will Day be able to defend his crown in this year's edition? As per the odds, Day is the second favorite behind Jordan Speith to win this year's CJ Byron Nelson. However, his performances until now in 2024 do not replicate the same story.

Since the start of the year, Jason Day has played in many competitions on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, though, he hasn't been in the best of forms, and couldn't even register a top 5 finish in any of the events. He even missed the cut in some of the events like the Houston Open and Farmers Insurance Open.

Hence, given his recent form, and the other golfers who are set to play, it will be quite a challenge for the Australian to defend his title. However, the one factor that will highly benefit him will be his familiarity with the golf course which helped him win last year.

Jason Day recently spoke about his change in equipment

From Scottie Scheffler's dominant win to Tiger Woods' poor form, the 2024 Masters went viral for several reasons. However, another reason the tournament grabbed attention was Jason Day's outfit choices. While that became the talk of the town, Day made quite a big change in his equipment.

At the 2024 Masters, Day was seen using Srixon ZX5 MKII, and ZX7 MKII in his 5-iron down to PW and his three and four irons. In an interview, Day detailed the changes he made to his equipment. He said one of the major reasons for the change in equipment was to control spin. Day said:

"For me, they spin a little bit less. They’re very good out of fairway bunkers, too. I haven’t played too much in the rough yet, so I still need to get an understanding of how they come out of the rough, but for me, it was all about spin control."

While Jason Day had used this equipment back in the day, he hadn't necessarily liked it. However, now that he has returned to using it, fans will be keen to see if there are any positive changes.