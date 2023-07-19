Can Jon Rahm win his second major of the year at The Open 2023? Masters champion’s odds at Hoylake explored

Jon Rahm is a prominent contender to win The Open 2023 with odds of +1200, having won a major championship earlier in the year. As he prepares for the tournament, golf fans are anxious to see if Rahm can maintain his remarkable form and potentially win his second major of the year. The Spaniard's talent and resolve will unquestionably make him a formidable competitor on the course.
Rory McIlroy (+525), Scottie Scheffler (+750), and Rickie Fowler (+1200) are all anxious to add another major championship to their resumes. As the tournament progresses at Hoylake, the anticipation surrounding Rahm's odds grows, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the battle of skill and nerve that will determine The Open 2023 champion.
The Master's winner Jon Rahm's performance in 2023
Jon Rahm had an incredible run of form in early 2023. At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he fired a final-round 63 to win by two shots over Collin Morikawa, completing a spectacular comeback from a six-shot deficit before the final round.
Rahm's winning streak extended as he won The American Express Championship after shooting a stunning 27-under-par for four rounds, defeating Davis Thompson by one stroke.
Rahm remained a strong contender at the Farmers Insurance Open in the weeks that followed, entering the final round only two strokes behind leader Sam Ryder. Despite a brave attempt, he finished in a tie for seventh place with a final round 74.
Nonetheless, he rebounded at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing in third place. The next week, Jon Rahm won the Genesis Invitational, restoring his world No. 1 position and claiming his fifth international triumph in just nine starts.
Jon Rahm set a huge milestone on April 9th when he won the Masters Tournament by four shots over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Weather delays exacerbated the difficulty, forcing Rahm to play an incredible 30 holes on Sunday.
His perseverance and drive paid off, and he became only the fourth player in history to come back from a multi-shot deficit after 54 holes to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open. Jon Rahm recovered the famous number one title in the Official World Golf title with this astounding performance, establishing his status as one of the sport's most formidable players.
2023 Open Championship odds
- Rory McIlroy +525
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Rickie Fowler +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood +1500
- Viktor Hovland +1500
- Cameron Smith +1500
- Brooks Koepka +1800
- Xander Schauffele +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Shane Lowry +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tom Kim +4000
- Justin Rose +4500
- Cameron Young +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Adam Scott +5000
- Bryson DeChambeau +5000
- Max Homa +5000
- Wyndham Clark +5000
- Justin Thomas +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Jason Day +6500
- Robert ManIntyre +6600