Can Rory McIlroy return to World No. 1 spot at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The current World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has a great chance to climb back to the number one rank in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

All he needs to do is finish higher than Scottie Scheffler and hope for the latter to finish either on T5 or lower on the leaderboard.

The Northern Irish golfer started his 2022-23 season as the first-ranked golfer in the OWGR. However, after Scheffler won the WM Phoenix, he slipped from the top spot and never regained it.

Rory McIlroy with the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open trophy (via Getty Images)

McIlroy has finished 10 times inside the top 10 out of 15 starts this season, including once on the DP World Tour. He played in all four majors this season and except for Masters Tournament (where he missed the cut), he finished in the top 10 in all the other three events.

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm have constantly occupied the top three spots in the OWGR since July 2021.

Where do Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler stand on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after the second round?

After finishing T15 in the opening round, both the golfers have again been locked at the same spot, i.e., T8 on the leaderboard at TPC Southwind, Memphis.

Both Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler scored 67 and 66 in the first two rounds and are under 7 currently. They will look to maximize the third round's play to go higher on the leaderboard.

Following is what the leaderboard looks like after the second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

1 - Lucas Glover

2 - Jordan Spieth

T3 - Sungjae Im

T3 - Taylor Moore

T3 - Tommy Fleetwood

T3 - Emiliano Grillo

T3 - Tom Kim

T8 - Adam Hadwin

T8 - J.T. Poston

T8 - Lee Hodges

T8 - Scottie Scheffler

T8 - Rory McIlroy

T8 - Cameron Davis

T14 - Xander Schauffele

T14 - Max Homa

T14 - Stephan Jaeger

T14 - Aaron Rai

T18 - Mackenzie Hughes

T18 - Andrew Putnam

T18 - Byeong Hun An

T18 - Adam Svensson

T18 - Sahith Theegala

T18 -Collin Morikawa

T18 - Kurt Kitayama

T18 - Adam Schenk

T18 - Russell Henley

T18 - Patrick Cantlay

T18 - Si Woo Kim

T18 - Ben Griffin

T30 - Thomas Detry

T30 - Nick Hardy

T30 - Tom Hoge

T30 - Eric Cole

T30 - Viktor Hovland

T30 - Hideki Matsuyama

T30 - Sam Stevens

T30 - Vincent Norrman

38 - Brendon Todd

T39 - Cameron Young

T39 - Chris Kirk

T39 - Keegan Bradley

T39 - Keith Mitchell

T39 - Sam Ryder

T39 - Beau Hossler

T39 - J.J. Spaun

T46 - Corey Conners

T46 - Tyrrell Hatton

T46 - Nick Taylor

T46 - Brian Harman

T46 - Hayden Buckley

T51 - Taylor Montgomery

T51 - Denny McCarthy

T51 - Tony Finau

T51 - Jason Day

T51 - Jon Rahm

T51 - Matthew NeSmith

T57 - Harris English

T57 - Matt Fitzpatrick

T57 - Mark Hubbard

T60 - Patrick Rodgers

T60 - Brandon Wu

T62 - Davis Riley

T62 - Justin Rose

T62 - Sam Burns

T62 - Matt Kuchar

T66 - Alex Smalley

T66 - Seamus Power

T66 - Rickie Fowler

69 - Sepp Straka

70 - Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, alongside Lee Hodges, are paired together and will tee off at 12:14 pm ET for the third round.