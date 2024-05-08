Charity event honoring award-winning golf journalist Tim Rosaforte raises over $200,000

Golf lovers around the world have heard the name Tim Rosaforte. A prominent journalist, Rosaforte covered golf for various publications and made quite a name for himself. His insights and analysis of the game were considered far superior in comparison to his counterparts.

Recently, the Floridian Golf Club hosted an inaugural event "The Rosie," in honor of Rosaforte. This particular event raised more than $200,000. The money raised through the event will be used for scholarships for First Tee Florida Golf Coast and the Evans Scholars Foundation.

The event hosted in honor of Tim Rosaforte, saw many of his close ones attend. Those who spoke to the media about Rosaforte and the event, only had positive things to say.

Carl Mistretta, the Executive Director of the First Tee Florida Golf Coast, spoke about Tim. He said:

"Tim was a vice-chairman of the First Tee and one of our biggest supporters. It is heartwarming to have Rosaforte scholarship recipients Katie Harwood and Jacie Goodman join us for this event, which will fund new scholarships well into the future.”

Expand Tweet

The event was a massive success with Tim's close friends and family coming together to support a great cause.

The event honoring Tim Rosaforte saw several executives from PGA Tour, PGA of America etc

Being one of the most prominent journalists in golf, Tim Rosaforte worked for massive publications like Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and Golf Channel and was able to forge great connections with several golf executives.

At The Rosie, held in Rosaforte's honor, several of his friends from the PGA Tour, PGA of America, and other events came to support the cause. Rosaforte's close friend, Jack Druga, spoke about what these scholarships could do.

Jack Druga said:

"Scholarships change the lives of these young people and an amazing number of people are supporting this cause because of Rosie. Brad Martin and the Martin Family Foundation and the Floridian, Head PGA Professional Morgan Jewell and owner Jim Crane deserve a special thanks for our success today."

Seeing the enthusiasm of his friends and family, Tim Rosaforte, who died in 2022, would have been filled with joy as his name has enabled scholarships and his legacy continues to live on.