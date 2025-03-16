Charley Hull flaunts her smooth swing at a 103-year-old golf club in England

Charley Hull keeps sharing updates about her day-to-day life on Instagram, keeping her fans engaged. She recently flaunted her impeccable golf swing on her Instagram story at the Wentworth Golf Club. Hull was on the practice range along with her cousin, who was visiting her for the weekend.

Ad

Hull's cousin Jodie Bradshaw shared a video on her Instagram, which was reshared by Charley Hull on her Instagram story.

Charley Hull flaunts her swing at the Wentworth Golf Club. Image via Instagram @charley.hull

The British golfer regularly practices at the Wentworth Golf Club which is a 103-year-old golf club founded in 1922 and designed by Harry Colt. This course is home to some of the prominent golf events like the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and has also hosted the Ryder Cup along with other events like the British Masters.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull is one of the most followed female golfers on social media, especially Instagram. She has around 727K followers and shares regular updates about her life on Instagram.

Hull is currently enjoying her time off pro golf as the LPGA Tour is currently on a break. The LPGA Tour's Asian swing concluded recently, and the tour is all set to resume on March 27 with the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club, Cattail Course in Arizona.

Ad

Charley Hull talks about her goal this year

During the pre-round press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, Charley Hull talked about her goals for this year.

"So people always ask me for my goals, and a few weeks ago I got asked, what's your main goal for this year? And I was like, I want to run a 5K in 20 minutes," Hull said.

Ad

"He was like, 'So, no golf, is not your goal?'"

Charley Hull at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 Source: Getty

"I was like, 'No, golf is my goal because every single week I'm playing an event, I wouldn't be in the event if I didn't think I could win it. My goal every week is golf, do you know what I mean?,' the British golfer said.

Ad

Continuing further, she said she doesn't want to set goals for herself and then not reach them. But she plays every week to win, and last year, she put herself in good positions and loves playing golf on the LPGA Tour. She said:

"And I don't want to like set myself goals and then if I don't reach them, you're like, ohhh. But always every week I play, I want to be -- like, I want to try and win. And last year, I put myself in some really good positions, and more and more, for me to try and win -- if I don't win an event, to push myself.

Ad

"Yeah, I love golf. I generally love golf more than anyone really loves golf on this tour. Yeah, my goals are just take it one step at a time and just stuff like that, really."

Charley Hull will now compete in the 2025 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass starting March 27 at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback