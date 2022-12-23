Charlie Woods could earn millions and he’s only 13

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, is making headlines at the tender age of 13. The young golfer is one of the rapidly growing names in golf. Having played his best year so far in 2022, brands now plan to sponsor the youngster, owing to his reputation.

Charlie is set to start earning large sums, without even turning professional. According to experts, young Woods entering high school in 2023, will enable him to sign NIL contracts. The name, image, and likeness contracts will allow the athlete to earn large sums of money through marketing.

Sam Weber, the senior director of communications at NIL Platform Opendorse, was speaking to Sportico, when he explained how Tiger Woods' son could earn big without becoming a professional golfer. He pointed out that Woods already has enough reputation already to sign NIL contracts, like several other young athletes.

Speaking to Sportico about Charlie, Weber said:

“Charlie is in rare air, just from name recognition alone. He’s similar to Arch Manning, Bronny James and even Shaquille O’Neal’s sons in that way. He’s probably looking at seven figures as soon as he’s eligible."

The expert went on to state that companies that endorse Tiger Woods would be the first to jump in for Charlie’s signature.

He added:

“It would be surprising if the brands that have been prominent in Tiger’s career would not want to join the fold. You can almost see the Nike commercial with the two of them."

TWLEGION @TWlegion EAGLE — Charlie Woods has gone ☢️ EAGLE — Charlie Woods has gone ☢️ 🚨EAGLE — Charlie Woods has gone ☢️ https://t.co/CJT1xcH3aN

Interestingly, Weber pointed out that Charlie Woods compares well to Bronny James, son of legendary basketball player LeBron. The NIL contract expert stated that while Bronny is a four-star player further from a sure-fire bet, he is in high demand due to his reputation. Weber thinks Charlie could follow suit.

Florida law could be a problem for Charlie

Charlie Woods residing in Florida could be a problem. It is pertinent to note that the law in Florida doesn't allow high school athletes to accept NIL money. However, Charlie could choose to play junior golf circuits rather than high school golf, which will enable him to earn via advertisements.

He said:

“He’s not a risk for advertisers because of his name recognition alone. That also applies to NIL patrons looking to influence the next generation of the sansabelt set, which is why Charlie could cash in even if he never plays pro golf.”

The hype around Charlie Woods keeps growing

It is also noteworthy that the talks over Charlie Woods and NIL contracts come after the youngster made a promising display at the 2022 PNC Championship. While the 13-year-old failed to get on the podium with his father, the spotlight was on him throughout the tournament. The youngster’s game even forced fans to draw parallels to his father as well as ace golfer Rory McIlroy. This further pumped the hype around him.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Tiger and Charlie Woods full interview after their round @PNCChampionship Tiger and Charlie Woods full interview after their round @PNCChampionship 🎤 https://t.co/shTqz2tZmP

Charlie Woods is yet to win a big-name event. However, several experts and bookmakers have already predicted the youngster to win at least one Major as a professional. According to UK bookmaker Ladbrokes, Tiger’s 13-year-old son has 16/1 odds of winning a Major before he turns 25.

With a lot of hype around him, it’ll be interesting to see how Charlie turns out.

