Collin Morikawa takes dig at a fellow PGA Tour pro who called for banning aim point: "We should ban long putters"

Collin Morikawa weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding AimPoint, a green reading technique which is used by several of the world's best players on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old took a friendly jab at fellow competitor Lucas Glover who made comments about the matter.

A few days ago, Lucas Glover suggested that the PGA Tour should ban the use of AimPoint. He cited slow play and disruptions to please his case. However, during a pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa was quick to fire back at Glover's comments with a counterargument.

Collin Morikawa said (via Instagram @golf_com):

"I have nothing against Lucas. But I mean, if we're banning AimPoint, I think we should ban long putters as well. I don't know, I guess no one has said it. Right. But like, let's just look - aim point does take longer if you're not doing it properly. If you're not doing it when other players are doing it, when other players are reading their putts. I think there's a respect issue."

What should and shouldn't be banned in putting equipment has been a heated debate amongst the golf community especially since the ban of anchoring by the USGA. Collin Morikawa stated that banning long putters will get rid of anchoring.

Morikawa acknowledged that some players using AimPoint might be unintentionally slowing down the pace of play if they are not using the technique efficiently. Moreover, he stated that the respect a golfer showcases while going through the steps of AimPoint is crucial.

He said (via Instagram @golf_com):

"I think some players might get a little bit too close to the hole, and I get that. When you get too close to the hole when some one else is putting, yeah, like I don't want my line and my putt to go over someone else's foot and their marks. But I mean, are you gonna tell other players not to walk around the hole an we're picking out putts? So from my perspective, aim point has 1,000% helped me...I don't think people understand how AimPoint works."

Here's a look at Collin Morikawa's views behind Lucas Glover's statement (via Instagram @golf_com):

While Lucas Glover calls for a ban of the green reading technique over concers of pace of play and flow, Collin Morikawa suggested that player's who engage in the method need to understand it well and know how to effectively and efficiently incorporate it into their rounds.

When will Collin Morikawa tee off the Genesis Invitational?

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to be played from February 13 to 16 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in Southern California. The star-studded field comprises of 72 world-class players that includes 46 of the top 50 golfers in the world.

Collin Morikawa will tee off the first round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at 2:20 PM EST from the Torrey Pines's South Course's first hole. The World No. 4 golfer will take on the course on Thursday along with Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama.

Eager to earn his 7th title on the PGA Tour, fans are excited to see Morikawa perform on the big stage in a head-to-head battle for a slice of the whopping $20 million purse prize and 700 FedEx Cup points.

