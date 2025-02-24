Did Brian Campbell qualify for the 2025 Masters after the Mexico Open win? Perks and exemptions explored

Brian Campbell won the 2025 Mexico Open last week at the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course. He carded -20 for the event along with Aldrich Potgieter and headed into the playoffs, where Campbell managed to win the event in the second playoff hole.

With this victory, the 31-year-old golfer has qualified for the 2025 Masters and has changed the structure of his 2025 schedule. Brian Campbell is now eligible to compete in the remaining Signature Events. He will also make his debut at the Masters and PGA Championship.

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld winner will have two full seasons on the PGA Tour as Campbell received an exemption of having the tour card and a chance to pile on more success. Despite this victory, the 31-year-old is not yet exempt to compete in the US Open and the Open Championship.

The 2025 Masters is all set to begin on April 10th at the Augusta National, with Brian Campbell making his debut. The 31-year-old golfer first played in the full PGA Tour season in 2016-17 and got his first big break this season at the Mexico Open in the playoffs.

Brian Campbell explains his playoff experience at the Mexico Open.

Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Brian Campbell faced off against Aldrich Potgieter in the playoffs after carding -20 for the event. The first playoff hole was tied as both golfers carded even par and headed back to the tee-off for the second sudden-death playoff.

"So, I flared my drive off the tee and out of bounds on the second hole of the sudden-death playoff, when my ball ricocheted off a tree and back into play although I was almost 100 yards behind my opponent who was in the fairway, I beat him with a birdie," Campbell said.

Campbell has made $1,260,000 for winning the 2025 Mexico Open and also received 500 FedEx Cup points.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. (Top 25 golfers).

Brian Campbell (-20)

Aldrich Potgieter (-20)

Isaiah Salinda (-19)

T4. Aaron Rai (-18)

T4. Ben Griffin (-18)

T6. Joel Dahmen (-17)

T6. Stephan Jaeger (-17)

Nicolai Højgaard (-16)

Akshay Bhatia (-15)

T10. Ryo Hisatsune (-14)

T10. Alejandro Tosti (-14)

T10. Alex Smalley (-14)

T13. Danny Walker (-13)

T13. Henrik Norlander (-13)

T13. Michael Kim (-13)

T13. Justin Hastings (a) (-13)

T17. Chan Kim (-12)

T17. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) (-12)

T17. Ryan Gerard (-12)

T17. Greyson Sigg (-12)

T17. Joe Highsmith (-12)

T17. John Pak (-12)

T17. Steven Fisk (-12)

T17. Kevin Roy (-12)

T25. Kris Ventura (-11)

T25. Jeremy Paul (-11)

T25. Lanto Griffin (-11)

T25. Jake Knapp (-11)

T25. Max McGreevy (-11)

T25. Ben Kohles (-11)

