“Don’t forget our deal!” - When Phil Mickelson surprised a fan with a special note and gifts after a heartfelt exchange

A golf fan recently shared a sweet exchange he had with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson during the 2010 Memorial Tournament. The fan named Mitchell met Mickelson on the golf course and after their conversation, the golfer sent him gifts and a heartfelt message saying, "Don't forget our deal!"

Mitchell revealed that he and his dad volunteered at the PGA Tour event when he was 13. Around the third hole, the heavens opened up and the play was suspended. Players and volunteers were supposed to run back to the house until the match resumed.

Mitchell and his dad were accompanying a group, including Phil Mickelson, Steve Straka, and Alex Cejka. The golf enthusiast couldn't resist peering into Mickelson's bag to get a better look at his golf equipment. He even talked about the golfer's putter with his father, unaware that Mickelson was standing behind them and overheard their conversation.

"Yeah, it's pretty cool isn't it," said Phil.

Mitchell was shy to say anything, so he just nodded in agreement. Mickelson then took out the putter from his bag, asked him to take a closer look, and shared details about it.

While they were talking, Mickelson asked Mitchell about his siblings.

"Yes, I have a younger sister," replied the golf fan.

To which, Phil Mickelson said:

"Ok, I'll make you a deal. I want you to always be nice to your sister. But tonight, I want you to do one really nice thing for your sister, then come find me tomorrow after I finish and I'll give you my putter cover."

Mitchell assisted her sister after she struck her head on a ledge that night and got her some ice. He returned the next day to support the American on the greens. After finishing his 18-hole round, Mickelson approached Mitchell and said:

"Bones (Phil Mickelson's caddie) already took my clubs to the car, so I don't have the putter cover. But give me your address and you'll be getting something from me in the mail."

A few weeks later Mickelson surprised his fan with a sweet message having his autograph, two gloves and a putter cover.

"Dear Mitchell, I have enclosed two gloves. One of them is for your sister. Don't forget our deal", Mickelson wrote in the letter.

"This is incredible" - Fans react to Mitchell's story about Phil Mickelson

Mitchell posted about the incident on his Twitter account with a caption saying, "My Phil's story."

Other golf fans were really impressed with Mickelson's kind gesture and they jumped into the comments section to laud the golfer.

"This is incredible. Big heart on the guy @PhilMickelson," a fan wrote.

"That’s what makes Phil so fascinating. He’s done marvelous things for people for 30+ years. Great story," another fan wrote.

Another fan shared his story of the time when he volunteered for Mickelson. He wrote:

"Same thing happened to a friend of mine years ago at what was then the Wachovia…..he was volunteer and Phil sent him a complete set of Callaway irons with woods and putter along with a bag…….it’s 500 word story but that’s the highlight."

"What a fantastic story, thanks for sharing. Always loved me some Phil. His performance at the Master's this year was iconic. Definitely my favorite story of the week," jotted another fan.

Phil Mickelson last played at the LIV Golf Bedminster event and will next compete at the upcoming LIV event, which will be held in Chicago from September 22-24.