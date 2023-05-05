DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open: Schedule, prize purse, top players and more

The DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open, presented by DS Automobiles, is one of the most highly-anticipated golf events of the year. Scheduled to take place on May 4-7, 2023, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, the event promises to be a thrilling spectacle for golf enthusiasts around the world.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the event, including the schedule, prize purse, and the top players to look out for.

DS Automobiles Italian Open - Previews

All about DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open

Schedule

The DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open will be a four-day event, running from May 4-7 2023. The first two days of the tournament will be dedicated to practice rounds, with the actual competition beginning on September 15. The first two rounds of the tournament will be played on September 15 and 16, with the third and final rounds taking place on September 17.

The exact tee times for each round will be announced closer to the event.

Prize purse

The prize purse for the 2023 Italian Open is expected to be around €3 million (or $3.3 million). The winner of the tournament is set to take home a significant portion of the prize money, with the exact amount to be determined closer to the event. The prize money will be distributed among the top players based on their final position in the tournament.

Korea Championship Presented by Genesis - Day Two

Top players

The 2023 Italian Open is expected to attract some of the biggest names in the world of golf. Many of the top-ranked players in the world are likely to participate in the event, including Robert MacIntyre, who won the event in 2019. Other notable players to look out for include Adrian Meronk, Justin Walters, and Freddy Schott Other players will be announced closer to the event, but it is certain to be a star-studded event.

End Note

The DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open promises to be an exciting and highly anticipated event for golf enthusiasts around the world. With a star-studded field, challenging courses, and a significant prize purse, the tournament is sure to provide plenty of excitement and drama. Golf fans can look forward to watching some of the best players in the world compete against each other and showcase their skills on the picturesque course at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

