DP World Tour’s 2023 Dubai Desert Classic: Day 1 tee times and TV schedule

The 2023 Dubai Desert Classic is all set to begin on January 26. The coveted tournament will take place on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club till January 29.

The DP World Tour event will see a clash between prominent PGA Tour and LIV Golf players. It will surely be a trailer to what fans can expect at the Masters in April this year.

Headlining the competition will of course be Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who is already a two-time champion having won the event in 2009 and 2015. He will be kickstarting his 2023 season with the DP World Tour event.

He will be joined by fellow PGA Tour players Sepp Straka and Tommy Fleetwood as they will compete against LIV Golfers Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, and Laurie Canter amongst others.

No golf fan would want to miss out on this dramatic contest. Day 1 will see the first round. The tee times will begin at 7:10 am local time with Jeremy Freiburghaus, Jazz Janewattananond, and Lukas Nemecz. The tee times will end at 13:10 local time with Jacques Kruyswijk, Johannes Veerman, and JC Ritchie.

What is the TV schedule for DP World Tour's 2023 Dubai Desert Classic?

Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 2023 Dubai Desert Classic will be telecast on the Golf Channel in the US and Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

The Golf Channel broadcast schedule is as follows:

*Please note that the timings are according to the Eastern Standard Time (ET)

THURSDAY:

2:30 - 8:30 am: Round 1

FRIDAY:

2:30 - 8:30 am: Round 2

SATURDAY:

2:00 - 8:00 am: Round 3

SUNDAY:

2:00 - 8:00 am: Round 4

The Sky Sports Golf will air the tournament as per the following timetable:

*Please note that the timings are according to the British Standard Time (BST).

SATURDAY:

Sky Sports Golf will begin at 4 a.m. and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30 a.m.

FRIDAY:

Sky Sports Golf will begin at 4 a.m. and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7:30 a.m.

SATURDAY:

Sky Sports Golf begins at 5 a.m. and on Sky Sports Main Event at 7 a.m.

SUNDAY:

Sky Sports Golf begins at 5 a.m.

The 2023 Dubai Desert Classic will certainly be beyond exciting.

