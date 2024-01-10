DP World Tour’s 2024 Dubai Invitational Round 1&2 tee times and pairings explored

The Dubai Invitational marks the start of the DP World Tour in the 2024 calendar year. The season officially began on that circuit before the end of 2023 with six tournaments played in Australia and Africa.

With less than 48 hours to tee off at the Dubai International, the tee times of the 60 participating professionals for the first two rounds have been set. The tournament will start on Thursday, January 11, at 8:35 (local time) and 11:35 pm on Wednesday, January 10 (according to Eastern Time).

The players have been grouped into thirty pairs to play the Dubai Invitational. They will be joined by amateurs who will play only the first three rounds. The top-ranked golfer in the field, Rory McIlroy, will start the first round at 12:14 am on Thursday (all times according to Eastern Time), grouped with Ryan Fox.

Other interesting groups on the first day of the Dubai Invitational will be Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard (1:36 am Thursday) and Luke Donald and Yannik Paul (12:52 am Thursday).

For the second round of the Dubai Invitational, the groups remained the same, with McIlroy and Fox teeing off at 1:36 am on Friday. Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard have tee times set at 12:03 am Friday and Donald and Paul at 1:14 am Friday.

The Dubai Invitational is a DP World Tour Pro-Am event in which each group of professionals will be joined by two amateurs. The latter will play only the first three rounds, while on the fourth and decisive day, only the professionals will play.

Dubai Invitational Round 1 and Round 2 full tee times and pairings

Below are the tee times for rounds 1 and 2 of the 2024 Dubai Invitational:

Round 1 (all times according to Eastern Time):

23:35 (Hole 1) WEYAND, Ken and MANSELL, Richard

23:46 (Hole 1) LONG, Hurly and BRUN, Julien

23:57 (Hole 1) KIMSEY, Nathan and LOMBARD, Zander

0:08 (Hole 1) ELVIRA, Nacho and GUERRIER, Julien

0:19 (Hole 1) BACHEM, Nick and WILSON, Oliver

0:30 (Hole 1) WU, Ashun and GAVINS, Daniel

0:41 (Hole 1) SHINKWIN, Callum and BROWN, Daniel

0:52 (Hole 1) SÖDERBERG, Sebastian and WHITNELL, Dale

1:03 (Hole 1) HILLIER, Daniel and MCKIBBIN, Tom

1:14 (Hole 1) HØJGAARD, Rasmus and CAMPILLO, Jorge

1:25 (Hole 1) MOLINARI, Francesco and OLESEN, Thorbjørn

1:36 (Hole 1) FLEETWOOD, Tommy and HØJGAARD, Nicolai

1:47 (Hole 1) SIEM, Marcel and MIGLIOZZI, Guido

1:58 (Hole 1) RAMSAY, Richie and SMITH, Jordan

2:09 (Hole 1) LI, Haotong and STRYDOM, Ockie

2:30 (Hole 1) LUITEN, Joost and CLEMENTS, Todd

23:41 (Hole 10) FERGUSON, Ewen and OTAEGUI, Adrian

23:52 (Hole 10) DONALD, Luke and PAUL, Yannik

0:03 (Hole 10) MERONK, Adrian and LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

0:14 (Hole 10) MCILROY, Rory and FOX, Ryan

0:25 (Hole 10) LAWRENCE, Thriston and ARNAUS, Adri

0:36 (Hole 10) BJØRN, Thomas and LANGASQUE, Romain

0:47 (Hole 10) BALDWIN, Matthew and CROCKER, Sean

0:58 (Hole 10) FORSSTRÖM, Simon and KIEFFER, Maximilian

1:09 (Hole 10) SAMOOJA, Kalle and DANTORP, Jens

1:20 (Hole 10) FORREST, Grant and ROZNER, Antoine

1:31 (Hole 10) HELLIGKILDE, Marcus and SOUTHGATE, Matthew

1:42 (Hole 10) BRADBURY, Dan and WINTHER, Jeff

1:53 (Hole 10) DU PLESSIS, Hennie and SYME, Connor

2:04 (Hole 10) ARMITAGE, Marcus and HILL, Calum

Round 2

23:35 (Hole 1) FORSSTRÖM, Simon and KIEFFER, Maximilian

23:46 (Hole 1) SAMOOJA, Kalle and DANTORP, Jens

23:57 (Hole 1) FORREST, Grant and ROZNER, Antoine

0:08 (Hole 1) HELLIGKILDE, Marcus and SOUTHGATE, Matthew

0:19 (Hole 1) BRADBURY, Dan and WINTHER, Jeff

0:30 (Hole 1) DU PLESSIS, Hennie and SYME, Connor

0:41 (Hole 1) ARMITAGE, Marcus and HILL, Calum

0:52 (Hole 1) LUITEN, Joost and CLEMENTS, Todd

1:03 (Hole 1) FERGUSON, Ewen and OTAEGUI, Adrian

1:14 (Hole 1) DONALD, Luke and PAUL, Yannik

1:25 (Hole 1) MERONK, Adrian and LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

1:36 (Hole 1) MCILROY, Rory and FOX, Ryan

1:47 (Hole 1) LAWRENCE, Thriston and ARNAUS, Adri

1:58 (Hole 1) BJØRN, Thomas and LANGASQUE, Romain

2:09 (Hole 1) BALDWIN, Matthew and CROCKER, Sean

23:30 (Hole 10) HILLIER, Daniel and MCKIBBIN, Tom

23:41 (Hole 10) HØJGAARD, Rasmus and CAMPILLO, Jorge

23:52 (Hole 10) MOLINARI, Francesco and OLESEN, Thorbjørn

0:03 (Hole 10) FLEETWOOD, Tommy and HØJGAARD, Nicolai

0:14 (Hole 10) SIEM, Marcel and MIGLIOZZI, Guido

0:25 (Hole 10) RAMSAY, Richie and SMITH, Jordan

0:36 (Hole 10) LI, Haotong and STRYDOM, Ockie

0:47 (Hole 10) WEYAND, Ken and MANSELL, Richard

0:58 (Hole 10) LONG, Hurly and BRUN, Julien

1:09 (Hole 10) KIMSEY, Nathan and LOMBARD, Zander

1:20 (Hole 10) ELVIRA, Nacho and GUERRIER, Julien

1:31 (Hole 10) BACHEM, Nick and WILSON, Oliver

1:42 (Hole 10) WU, Ashun and GAVINS, Daniel

1:53 (Hole 10) SHINKWIN, Callum and BROWN, Daniel

2:04 (Hole 10) SÖDERBERG, Sebastian and WHITNELL, Dale

The DP World Tour's production house, European Tour Productions, will be in charge of broadcasting live the four rounds of the 2024 Dubai Invitational.