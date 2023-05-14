Dustin Johnson triumphs at LIV Golf Tulsa despite the 'spicy' pairing up against his former 4 Aces teammate Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson triumphed in the second round of the LIV Golf Tulsa after being paired up with his ex-teammate Talor Gooch. Under Johnson's direction, Gooch played the first season of the turbulent series with 4 Aces. However, he departed the team and joined Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC during the off-season.

Dustin Johnson made the remarks on Talor Gooch's departure during a press conference. He stated after 4 Aces won the Adelaide event last month:

"I'm glad we snipped him... just to give it to him a little bit more."

Dustin and Talor paired up in the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament, taking place from May 12 to 14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

Johnson birdied five consecutive holes on the back nine to finish with a 63 and take the lead in the event. Talor Gooch, who won two consecutive LIV Golf events, finished 38th with a score of -1.

Here is the complete LIV Golf Tulsa round 2 leaderboard:

1. Dustin Johnson: -14

2. Branden Grace: -12

3. Bubba Watson: -11

4. Bryson DeChambeau: -9

T5. Cameron Smith: -8

T5. Brendan Steele: -8

T7. Richard Bland: -7

T7. Brooks Koepka: -7

T9. Abraham Ancer: -6

T9. Charles Howell: -6

T9. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: -6

T9. Joaquin Niemann: -6

T9. Thomas Pieters: -6

T9. Matthew Wolff: -6

T16. Dean Burnmester: -5

T16. Anirban Lahiri: -5

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -5

T16. Ian Poulter: -5

T20. Chase Koepka: -4

T20. Mito Pereira: -4

T20. Pat Perez: -4

T20. Patrick Perez: -4

T20. Peter Uihlein: -4

T20. Harold Varner III: -4

T20. Bernd Weisberger: -4

T27. Jason Kokrak: -3

T27. Marc Leishman: -3

T27. David Puig: -3

T27. Henrik Stenson: -3

T27. Cameron Tringale: -3

T27. Scott Vincent: -3

T33. Paul Casey: -2

T33. Sergio Garcia: -2

T33. Matthew Jones: -2

T33. Lee Westwood: -2

T38. Talor Gooch: -1

T38. Martin Kaymer: -1

T38. Graeme McDowell: -1

T38. Jediah Morgan: -1

T38. Charl Schwartzel: -1

T43. Sihwan Kim: 0

T43. Phil Mickelson: 0

T43. James Piot: 0

T46. Kevin Na: +1

T46. Carlos Ortiz: +1

48. Sebastian Munoz: +2

Dustin Johnson pairs up with Bubba Watson and Branden Grace

On Sunday, May 14, the final round of the LIV Golf Tulsa will take place. Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Branden Grace will tee off on the opening hole at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Talor Gooch will play the final round alongside Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer, beginning on the 10th hole at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete pairing for LIV Golf Tulsa Day 3:

Hole 1- Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 1- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson

Hole 2- Eugenio Chacarra, Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3 - Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee

Hole 4- Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 5- Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein

Hole 7- Marc Leishman, Scott Vincent, David Puig

Hole 8- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson

Hole 9- Paul Casey, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood

Hole 10- Martin Kaymer, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia

Hole 11- Graeme McDowell, Jediah Morgan, Charl Schwartzel

Hole 12- Phil Mickelson, Sihwan Kim, James Piot

Hole 13- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz

Hole 14- Patrick Reed, Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III

Hole 16- Pat Perez, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter

Hole 17- Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester

