Who is leading LIV Golf Tulsa? Day 2 leaderboard and Sunday tee times explored

The final round of LIV Golf Tulsa is underway, with Dustin Johnson leading the way with a score of -14. Johnson was in second place after the first round, then he was upgraded to first place after the second round.
He opened Friday's round with a birdie and then finished with five straight birdies from the 13th to the 17th holes to take the lead with a score of 63. He shot two rounds of 63.
After 36 holes, the open-round leader, Branden Grace, fell to second place. He finished with a score of 67 after making five birdies and two bogeys.
Bubba Watson finished third, with Bryson DeChambeau in fourth place. Cameron Smith finished sixth in a two-way tie with Brendon Steele. With a score of under-7, Brooks Koepka tied for seventh place with Richard Bland.
Thomas Pieters finished tenth with Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell, Danny Lee, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Joaquin Niemann, and Matthew Wolff in a six-way tie.
Here is a full leaderboard of LIV Golf Tulsa Day 2:
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Branden Grace
- 3. Bubba Watson
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- T5. Cameron Smith
- T5. Brendan Steele
- T7. Richard Bland
- T7. Brooks Koepka
- T9. Abraham Ancer: -6
- T9. Charles Howell: -6
- T9. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: -6
- T9. Joaquin Niemann: -6
- T9. Thomas Pieters: -6
- T9. Matthew Wolff: -6
- T16. Dean Burnmester: -5
- T16. Anirban Lahiri: -5
- T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -5
- T16. Ian Poulter: -5
- T20. Chase Koepka: -4
- T20. Mito Pereira: -4
- T20. Pat Perez: -4
- T20. Patrick Perez: -4
- T20. Peter Uihlein: -4
- T20. Harold Varner III: -4
- T20. Bernd Weisberger: -4
- T27. Jason Kokrak: -3
- T27. Marc Leishman: -3
- T27. David Puig: -3
- T27. Henrik Stenson: -3
- T27. Cameron Tringale: -3
- T27. Scott Vincent: -3
- T33. Paul Casey: -2
- T33. Sergio Garcia: -2
- T33. Matthew Jones: -2
- T33. Lee Westwood: -2
- T38. Talor Gooch: -1
- T38. Martin Kaymer: -1
- T38. Graeme McDowell: -1
- T38. Jediah Morgan: -1
- T38. Charl Schwartzel: -1
- T43. Sihwan Kim: 0
- T43. Phil Mickelson: 0
- T43. James Piot: 0
- T46. Kevin Na: +1
- T46. Carlos Ortiz: +1
- 48. Sebastian Munoz: +2
LIV Golf Tulsa Sunday tee times explored
The final round of LIV Golf will start at 1:05 pm ET on Sunday, May 14. Here's where the golfers will start their final round:
- Hole 1- Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 1- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson
- Hole 2- Eugenio Chacarra, Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka
- Hole 3 - Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee
- Hole 4- Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Joaquin Niemann
- Hole 5- Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein
- Hole 7- Marc Leishman, Scott Vincent, David Puig
- Hole 8- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson
- Hole 9- Paul Casey, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood
- Hole 10- Martin Kaymer, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia
- Hole 11- Graeme McDowell, Jediah Morgan, Charl Schwartzel
- Hole 12- Phil Mickelson, Sihwan Kim, James Piot
- Hole 13- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz
- Hole 14- Patrick Reed, Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III
- Hole 16- Pat Perez, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter
- Hole 17- Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester