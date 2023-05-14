Who is leading LIV Golf Tulsa? Day 2 leaderboard and Sunday tee times explored

The final round of LIV Golf Tulsa is underway, with Dustin Johnson leading the way with a score of -14. Johnson was in second place after the first round, then he was upgraded to first place after the second round.

He opened Friday's round with a birdie and then finished with five straight birdies from the 13th to the 17th holes to take the lead with a score of 63. He shot two rounds of 63.

After 36 holes, the open-round leader, Branden Grace, fell to second place. He finished with a score of 67 after making five birdies and two bogeys.

Bubba Watson finished third, with Bryson DeChambeau in fourth place. Cameron Smith finished sixth in a two-way tie with Brendon Steele. With a score of under-7, Brooks Koepka tied for seventh place with Richard Bland.

Thomas Pieters finished tenth with Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell, Danny Lee, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Joaquin Niemann, and Matthew Wolff in a six-way tie.

Here is a full leaderboard of LIV Golf Tulsa Day 2:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Branden Grace

3. Bubba Watson

4. Bryson DeChambeau

T5. Cameron Smith

T5. Brendan Steele

T7. Richard Bland

T7. Brooks Koepka

T9. Abraham Ancer: -6

T9. Charles Howell: -6

T9. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: -6

T9. Joaquin Niemann: -6

T9. Thomas Pieters: -6

T9. Matthew Wolff: -6

T16. Dean Burnmester: -5

T16. Anirban Lahiri: -5

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -5

T16. Ian Poulter: -5

T20. Chase Koepka: -4

T20. Mito Pereira: -4

T20. Pat Perez: -4

T20. Patrick Perez: -4

T20. Peter Uihlein: -4

T20. Harold Varner III: -4

T20. Bernd Weisberger: -4

T27. Jason Kokrak: -3

T27. Marc Leishman: -3

T27. David Puig: -3

T27. Henrik Stenson: -3

T27. Cameron Tringale: -3

T27. Scott Vincent: -3

T33. Paul Casey: -2

T33. Sergio Garcia: -2

T33. Matthew Jones: -2

T33. Lee Westwood: -2

T38. Talor Gooch: -1

T38. Martin Kaymer: -1

T38. Graeme McDowell: -1

T38. Jediah Morgan: -1

T38. Charl Schwartzel: -1

T43. Sihwan Kim: 0

T43. Phil Mickelson: 0

T43. James Piot: 0

T46. Kevin Na: +1

T46. Carlos Ortiz: +1

48. Sebastian Munoz: +2

LIV Golf Tulsa Sunday tee times explored

The final round of LIV Golf will start at 1:05 pm ET on Sunday, May 14. Here's where the golfers will start their final round:

Hole 1- Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 1- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson

Hole 2- Eugenio Chacarra, Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3 - Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee

Hole 4- Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Joaquin Niemann

Hole 5- Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein

Hole 7- Marc Leishman, Scott Vincent, David Puig

Hole 8- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson

Hole 9- Paul Casey, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood

Hole 10- Martin Kaymer, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia

Hole 11- Graeme McDowell, Jediah Morgan, Charl Schwartzel

Hole 12- Phil Mickelson, Sihwan Kim, James Piot

Hole 13- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz

Hole 14- Patrick Reed, Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III

Hole 16- Pat Perez, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter

Hole 17- Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester

