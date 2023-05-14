Create

Who is leading LIV Golf Tulsa? Day 2 leaderboard and Sunday tee times explored

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Two
LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa (Image via Getty)

The final round of LIV Golf Tulsa is underway, with Dustin Johnson leading the way with a score of -14. Johnson was in second place after the first round, then he was upgraded to first place after the second round.

He opened Friday's round with a birdie and then finished with five straight birdies from the 13th to the 17th holes to take the lead with a score of 63. He shot two rounds of 63.

After 36 holes, the open-round leader, Branden Grace, fell to second place. He finished with a score of 67 after making five birdies and two bogeys.

Bubba Watson finished third, with Bryson DeChambeau in fourth place. Cameron Smith finished sixth in a two-way tie with Brendon Steele. With a score of under-7, Brooks Koepka tied for seventh place with Richard Bland.

Thomas Pieters finished tenth with Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell, Danny Lee, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Joaquin Niemann, and Matthew Wolff in a six-way tie.

Here is a full leaderboard of LIV Golf Tulsa Day 2:

  • 1. Dustin Johnson
  • 2. Branden Grace
  • 3. Bubba Watson
  • 4. Bryson DeChambeau
  • T5. Cameron Smith
  • T5. Brendan Steele
  • T7. Richard Bland
  • T7. Brooks Koepka
  • T9. Abraham Ancer: -6
  • T9. Charles Howell: -6
  • T9. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: -6
  • T9. Joaquin Niemann: -6
  • T9. Thomas Pieters: -6
  • T9. Matthew Wolff: -6
  • T16. Dean Burnmester: -5
  • T16. Anirban Lahiri: -5
  • T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -5
  • T16. Ian Poulter: -5
  • T20. Chase Koepka: -4
  • T20. Mito Pereira: -4
  • T20. Pat Perez: -4
  • T20. Patrick Perez: -4
  • T20. Peter Uihlein: -4
  • T20. Harold Varner III: -4
  • T20. Bernd Weisberger: -4
  • T27. Jason Kokrak: -3
  • T27. Marc Leishman: -3
  • T27. David Puig: -3
  • T27. Henrik Stenson: -3
  • T27. Cameron Tringale: -3
  • T27. Scott Vincent: -3
  • T33. Paul Casey: -2
  • T33. Sergio Garcia: -2
  • T33. Matthew Jones: -2
  • T33. Lee Westwood: -2
  • T38. Talor Gooch: -1
  • T38. Martin Kaymer: -1
  • T38. Graeme McDowell: -1
  • T38. Jediah Morgan: -1
  • T38. Charl Schwartzel: -1
  • T43. Sihwan Kim: 0
  • T43. Phil Mickelson: 0
  • T43. James Piot: 0
  • T46. Kevin Na: +1
  • T46. Carlos Ortiz: +1
  • 48. Sebastian Munoz: +2

LIV Golf Tulsa Sunday tee times explored

The final round of LIV Golf will start at 1:05 pm ET on Sunday, May 14. Here's where the golfers will start their final round:

  • Hole 1- Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
  • Hole 1- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Dustin Johnson
  • Hole 2- Eugenio Chacarra, Richard Bland, Brooks Koepka
  • Hole 3 - Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, Danny Lee
  • Hole 4- Charles Howell III, Matthew Wolff, Joaquin Niemann
  • Hole 5- Jason Kokrak, Mito Pereira, Peter Uihlein
  • Hole 7- Marc Leishman, Scott Vincent, David Puig
  • Hole 8- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson
  • Hole 9- Paul Casey, Laurie Canter, Lee Westwood
  • Hole 10- Martin Kaymer, Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia
  • Hole 11- Graeme McDowell, Jediah Morgan, Charl Schwartzel
  • Hole 12- Phil Mickelson, Sihwan Kim, James Piot
  • Hole 13- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Carlos Ortiz
  • Hole 14- Patrick Reed, Chase Koepka, Harold Varner III
  • Hole 16- Pat Perez, Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter
  • Hole 17- Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Dean Burmester

