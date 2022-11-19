Dustin Johnson WITB (2022) Updated: What's in the bag of legendary golfer?

American golfer Dustin Johnson has won two major championships and is regarded as one of the most successful PGA Tour golfers.

Dustin Johnson has won six World Golf Championships and is the first player to win all four World Golf Championship events.

The former World No. 1 golfer was pretty successful on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series in June 2022.

He remained World No. 1 for 64 consecutive weeks, setting a record for the fifth-longest run at No. 1. Dustin maintained the position for a total of 135 weeks.

Dustin Johnson is unarguably the most successful PGA Tour player, and his 24 PGA Tour victories are screaming that loud. However, the star golfer shocked sports enthusiasts after he joined the LIV Golf Series.

Dustin is very comfortable playing with his old golf gear, and the tuning is profitable for his game. He has only made a few changes to his bag in the last year.

What's in Dustin Johnson's bag?

Johnson is quite selective in deciding which equipment is best for himself. He has been using Taylormade products since 2017.

Dustin Johnson's clubs and equipment are listed below.

Driver

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Stealth Plus

Loft/no: 10.5 degrees

Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 2.0 Tour Spec X

3-Wood

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Stealth

Loft/No: 3HL, 16.5 degrees

Shaft: LA Golf Prototype

7-Wood

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Stealth

Loft/No: 21 Degrees

Shaft: True Temper Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black RDX 95 6.5

9-Wood

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Stealth

Loft/No: 24 degrees

Shaft: LA Golf Prototype

Iron

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: P730 DJ Proto

Loft / No: 4-PW

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issues X 100

Wedge

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: MG

Loft/No: 52-09SB @ 54 degrees, 60-10 SB

Shaft: KBS Tour 120 custom Black a

Putter

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Spider GT Spiltback

Grip

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: Traxion Pistol GT 1.0

Ball

Brand: TaylorMade

Model: TP5x

Grip

Brand: TaylorMade

Grip: Tour Velvet

Early life and professional career of Dustin Johnson

Johnson was born on June 22, 1984, in Columbia, South Carolina. He began playing golf at a young age and went on to play collegiately at Coastal Carolina University.

He majored in sports management and clinched the Monroe Invitational and the Northeast Amateur in 2007.

Dustin turned professional in 2007 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2008. In his professional career, Johnson has won 29 games. He has registered victories on the European Tour nine times and won the Masters in 2020.

Johnson also won the US Open in 2016 and finished in T2 at the 2011 Open Championship.

In June 2022, Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf and was a member of the winning team for the inaugural season of the event. He played four Aces GC in the LIV Golf Invitational Series and won the championship.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf has engaged in a legal battle with the PGA Tour, with both series throwing shade at each other.

Despite being controversial, LIV Golf was successfully concluded in October 2020 and was renewed for another season with more players.

