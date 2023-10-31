Euan Walker targets DP World Tour card with strong performance at 2023 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final after 2022 disappointment

Euan Walker starred in a heartbreaking story in European golf a year ago, missing out on a DP World Tour spot by almost a stroke.

Walker had a great finish at the 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final but lacked the extra edge of a champion to advance to the next level. The Scot finished the 2022 season ranked 24th on the Challenge Tour. He missed out on the top 20, which earns cards for the following season's DP World Tour, by just three points.

One year later, history is repeating itself.

Euan Walker (Image via Getty).

When the 2023 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is played at the Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d'Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain, Euan Walker will be ranked 20th. In other words, a good performance at the final event will earn him his long-awaited DP World Tour membership.

On his way to Mallorca, Walker spoke to The Scotsman, saying:

"Halfway through the 2022 season, I probably thought I wasn’t going to play golf for much longer. I hadn’t played that well since COVID and I had started the 2022 season poorly... So, finding some form and putting in a few really good performances kind of rejuvenated me.

"Although it was disappointing to come really close, I actually felt more upbeat about how it finished for me last year."

He added:

"I’ve been consistently good this year [2023]. I’ve been much better this year than I was last year. As a whole, my statistics are better. I’ve driven the ball much better. My short game has been better than it has ever been and so far I’ve putted better than I’ve ever putted on average.

"My approach play probably hasn’t been better, but that’s been the strength of my game in the past. Also, my scoring average is down nearly a full shot on last year."

The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final is the annual tournament that concludes the Challenge Tour, the developmental circuit of the DP World Tour. The top 20 finishers earn an exemption for the following season on the main European circuit.

Who is Euan Walker?

Euan Walker, 27, was born in Glasgow, Scotland. He grew up in a golfing environment, which included him pursuing high school in Troon, home of the Royal Troon Golf Course.

He received a scholarship to play golf at the University of Missouri from 2013 to 2016. There, he excelled and helped his team reach the national level.

However, his professional career has not reached the same levels as of yet. Euan Walker has not been able to make it to the DP World Tour, playing most of his time on the Challenge Tour.

On the developmental circuit, he has played 65 tournaments between 2020 and 2023, making 38 cuts. His best result was a win at the 2022 British Challenge, with nine other top-10 finishes. Both his win and all of his top 10s came between 2022 and 2023.

Walker has already made his debut on the DP World Tour, albeit sporadically. He has played in 16 events between 2019 and 2023, with six cuts as his best finish.