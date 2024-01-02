“Even though it looks like it goes right, it will go left” – When Brooks Koepka used the Augusta Masters to explain the mental game in golf

In October 2023, Brooks Koepka discussed the mental game of golf on Jack Paul's show. He explained his point with reference to the Masters' example.

Playing golf isn't exactly simple. There are a lot of factors that can affect the game and Koepka touched upon them in his interview.

According to Koepka, there are instances when golfers play really well and are expected to make the perfect shot, but the wind changes the ball's trajectory. He said that if a player missed a shot by just 3 millimetres, the distance would be affected by 12 to 15 yards.

He said:

"I'll use the Masters. We'll go there. So first hole, you got bunkers on the right. You got to figure out what your carry number is. So for me, I can carry a driver 300. So that's if there's a bunker down on the right, it's got to be less than 300 for me to hit the driver.

"Now the fairway moves left to right; that's my shot shape but it runs out. So you go into the trees or in the rough at like, 3 or 5. So I've got no room. So then, okay, now let's bring in the wind. Okay, well, where's the wind is. That's going to affect the ball's flight and then it's just how you hit it from there, because if you miss the face, I think by like 3 mm, it can affect it up to like 12–15 yards."

Koepka continued by using grass as an example to illustrate his notion. According to him, the ball's direction can occasionally be impacted by the grass. He continued, saying:

"Sometimes the way the grain grows or the grass grows in a certain direction will make the ball go in that direction. So it depends on the type of grass you're on. And if it's growing, let's say west, then that putt will go to the left. Even though it looks like it goes right, it will go left, which is super confusing."

Brooks Koepka enjoyed a successful season on LIV Golf in 2023. He won the fifth major of his career and has also won a couple of tournaments on LIV Golf. The American was the only LIV golfer to compete at the Ryder Cup.

All about Brooks Koepka's performance in 2023

Despite playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Koepka competed in all four majors in 2023. He had made the cut in all the majors, was the runner-up at the Masters and won the PGA Championship. He tied for 17th place at the US Open and T64 at the Open Championship.

In addition to his incredible major performances, Koepka has won two tournaments on the Saudi circuit. He won the Orlando events and then defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff at the Jeddah event.

He also had three top-10 finishes on the Saudi Arabian circuit in 2023.