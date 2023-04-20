Exploring 5 previous Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on the PGA Tour. Held annually at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, the tournament has a rich history dating back to 1938. Over the years, the event has featured some of the world's best golfers and produced many memorable moments.

One of the unique features of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is its team format, where two players form a team and compete in a 72-hole stroke play event. This format has made for some exciting golf and provided a platform for lesser-known players to showcase their skills alongside more established stars.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One

Previous winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Let's explore five previous winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, highlighting their performances and contributions to the tournament's history. From Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman's historic win in 2021 to David Toms' popular victory in 2003, these players have all left their mark on the tournament and cemented their place in its storied history.

1. Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman (2021)

In 2021, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman made history by becoming the first Australian duo to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The two players showed incredible teamwork and skill throughout the tournament, and their win was well-deserved.

In the final round, they found themselves in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, but Smith and Leishman kept their cool and secured the victory.

Leishman, who had previously won the tournament in 2017 with his then-partner, Jason Day, was in excellent form throughout the competition. He used his long-range putts to great effect, and his experience on the course was evident.

Smith, on the other hand, was playing in his first Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but he showed impressive composure and contributed significantly to their combined effort.

2. Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy (2018)

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2018, and they did so in record-breaking fashion. The two players finished with a score of 22-under-par, setting a new tournament record that still stands today.

Horschel had been struggling with form leading up to the tournament, but his exceptional play over the four days saw him take home the trophy.

Horschel and Piercy were a formidable duo, and they complemented each other's playing styles perfectly. Horschel's accuracy off the tee and his precision on the greens were matched by Piercy's length and power. Together, they were a force to be reckoned with, and they dominated the competition from start to finish.

3. Brian Stuard, Jamie Lovemark, and Byeong Hun An (2016)

The 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans was a memorable one for Brian Stuard, Jamie Lovemark, and Byeong Hun An. The three players found themselves in a playoff after inclement weather forced the tournament to spill over into an extra day.

Stuard, who was playing in his 120th PGA Tour event, held his nerve in the playoff and secured his first PGA Tour win. Stuard had been in good form leading up to the tournament, and his consistent play throughout the four days paid off in the end.

Lovemark and An were also in contention, and their performances added to the excitement of the playoff. In the end, it was Stuard who emerged victorious, cementing his place in the history of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

4. Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson (2012)

Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2012, and their victory was a significant moment for both players.

Dufner had finished as runner-up in the previous year's edition of the tournament, and he was determined to go one better in 2012. Playing alongside Johnson, Dufner's consistent play and accurate iron shots helped him secure a two-shot victory over his closest competitors.

The win propelled Dufner to stardom, and he went on to win the PGA Championship later that year. Johnson, too, had a successful season, and the two players continued to perform well in subsequent tournaments. Their partnership was a winning one, and they will be remembered as one of the greatest duos in the Zurich Classic history.

5. David Toms (2003)

Toms' win in 2003 was his second PGA Tour win, and it was a testament to his skill and determination. He had been in contention in previous years but had never managed to close out the tournament. In 2003, however, he was in excellent form, and his performance on the greens was exceptional.

End Note

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has seen some memorable moments and exceptional performances over the years. The five previous winners highlighted in this listicle have all contributed to the tournament's rich history and have left an indelible mark on the event.

The winners of the tournament have shown that the Zurich Classic is an event that demands skill, perseverance, and dedication from its competitors. As fans eagerly await the next installment of the tournament, they can look back on these past champions with admiration and respect.

