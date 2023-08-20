Exploring why Phil Mickelson was targeted by Brandel Chamblee openly in his LIV golf rant

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is always the talk of the town in the golf world. While he is one of the most loved golfers across the globe, he has garnered enough attention through multiple controversies.

Since Mickelson joined the LIV Golf League, he has often made the headlines for the wrong reasons. In May this year, Brandel Chamblee launched a series of attacks on him, resulting in a Twitter war between the two.

In an interview with Dylan Dethier on Golf.com, Chamblee opened up about how he feels about Mickelson. He also spoke about the merger between PGA Tour and Public Investment Funds and also opened up on why he targeted the six-time champion.

While sharing his views about the PIF-funded league and its existence, Brandel Chamblee mentioned the name of Rory McIlroy. He said McIlroy rejected and stood against it due to his "conscience and his character."

However, for Phil Mickelson, his thoughts were different. He was quoted by Golf.com as saying:

"I just don't think Phil was listening. He was like, 'How can I make as much money as I can? How can I get mine? And how can I, as profoundly as I can, denigrate the PGA Tour?'"

As per what Brandel Chamblee thinks, the introduction of Saudis and PIF in the PGA Tour is catastrophical for the game of golf. He views the money invested as merely a means of sports washing and hiding their country's major human rights issues.

Chamblee also spoke on the merger deal between the PGA Tour, the Public Investment Fund (LIV Golf's financers), and the DP World Tour, which was announced on June 6. He called it a tough dilemma, but put a chunk of the blame on Mickelson.

"I realize it was a tough dilemma that the Tour was in, but they wouldn't have been in the dilemma if if it wasn't for Phil."

"Phil Mickelson should be removed from the Hall of Fame" - Brandel Chamblee feels golfer has done 'irreparable' damage to the sport

While speaking to Dylan Dethier, Brandel Chamblee added that he felt that if Phil Mickelson would have rejected the LIV Golf League, the merger wouldn't have happened.

According to Chamblee, Mickelson was probably the second most popular golfer - after Tiger Woods - still playing the game. He felt that Mickelson's decision persuaded the Tour to take the call on the deal.

He added that other LIV golfers and the organization's CEO Greg Norman did have an influence on the PGA Tour. However, he stated once again that Phil Mickelson's decision to join the Saudi-backed league was the most influential one.

Brandel Chamblee also said that Mickelson should be removed from the Hall of Fame as His decision to join the League has caused "irreparable damage." As quoted by Golf.com, he said,

"That's why I think Phil should be removed from the Hall of Fame. I don't think he has any business being in the Hall of Fame. He's caused irreparable damage to the game. And if the Tour's philanthropic aspect dies, the autopsy should read 'LIV.' It should read 'Phil.'"

Phil Mickelson joined the then-newly launched LIV Golf League in June 2022.