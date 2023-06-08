“Get my Tour card next year” - NCAA individual Championship winner Fred Biondi announces decision to miss majors and turn Korn Ferry Tour pro

In a surprising turn of events, Fred Biondi , the recent winner of the NCAA individual championship, has announced his decision to forgo the opportunity to compete in the majors. Instead, he plans to turn professional on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Fred Biondi's remarkable victory and his second-place ranking in the PGA Tour University have opened doors for him, but he has opted to prioritize his quest for a PGA Tour card.

Let's delve into Fred Biondi's decision, and what it means for his future in professional golf.

NCAA Men's Golf Division I Championships

Fred Biondi sacrificing majors for the PGA Tour card

In a move that reflects his unwavering determination, Fred Biondi has made the difficult decision to forgo participating in this month's US Open and the 2024 Masters.

“The whole day, people kept asking me what my [future] plans were, and I couldn’t answer them because I didn’t even know. I have this massive opportunity with PGA Tour U, playing a full schedule on the Korn Ferry Tour, so I’m going to take full advantage of that, hopefully play well, and then put myself in a position where I’m able to get my Tour card next year."

By choosing to focus on the Korn Ferry Tour and the pursuit of his PGA Tour card, he aims to expedite his path to competing at the highest level of professional golf.

“It was just going to be a lot right after nationals,” Biondi added.

Fred Biondi withdrew from the final US Open qualifiers to fully prepare for his upcoming debut on the Korn Ferry Tour, demonstrating his commitment to this strategic career move.

Fred Biondi's whirlwind journey to glory

Fred Biondi's collegiate career reached its pinnacle as he led the University of Florida Gators to NCAA glory. Overcoming a five-shot deficit, he clinched the NCAA individual championship, showcasing his remarkable skills and composure under pressure. Not only did Fred Biondi secure the individual title, but he also played a crucial role in securing the match-winning point for his team against Georgia Tech, propelling the Gators to victory.

PGA Tour University and Korn Ferry Tour

Biondi's stellar performance in the NCAA Championships earned him a second-place ranking in the PGA Tour University, placing him among the top prospects. As a result, Fred Biondi has been granted a full exemption on the Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the 2023 season, providing him with valuable experience and exposure on the professional circuit. Additionally, Fred Biondi's impressive achievement grants him entry to the Final Stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School, where the top five finishers will earn coveted PGA Tour cards.

Fred Biondi's decision to turn professional on the Korn Ferry Tour and bypass the opportunity to compete in prestigious majors is a testament to his ambition and drive. Despite the allure of the US Open and the Masters, Fred Biondi has chosen to prioritize his long-term goals in pursuit of a PGA Tour card. With his remarkable NCAA Championship win and a high ranking in the PGA Tour University, Fred Biondi has positioned himself as a rising star in the world of golf. As he embarks on his professional journey, all eyes will be on his performance on the Korn Ferry Tour and his pursuit of a PGA Tour card.

