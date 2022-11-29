“Good for the game” – Cameron Smith is positive about the Australian Open’s revamped format 

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open is set to tee off on Thursday and comes with a major change. For the first time in history, the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held simultaneously. The historic change has now been welcomed by Aussie golfer Cameron Smith.

The LIV golfer was appreciative of the change introduced by the DP World Tour. Speaking from the Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Smith said that the Australian Open’s new format will be good for golf. The World No. 3 went on to state that the crowd would also enjoy the change.

Speaking to the media about the revamped format of the regional circuit’s prestigious event, Cameron Smith said:

“I think it will be good for the game. I think the crowds will be enormous and I just think it will be a good week.”

The 29-year-old British Open champion went on to laud seven-time women’s major winner Karrie Webb, who will also tee off on Thursday at the Australian Open. The LIV player recalled a game he played against her and said that he didn’t want to face her again soon.

He added:

“I went down to do some practice down in South Florida. I didn’t even know Karrie was a member there and we ran into each other and yeah, she beat me... I don’t know what to say. Hopefully she doesn’t beat me off the stick this week. I think she had a home course advantage down there, so I’m blaming that.”

Cameron Smith comes into the Australian Open just days after winning his third Australian PGA Championship. The golfer exuded confidence and said that he would like to round off “a really good year” by winning his maiden Australian Open on Sunday.

He further added:

“The plan was to come down here and win both of them and I ticked one box and hopefully can do one more this week.”

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open odds

It is pertinent to note that Cameron Smith remains a strong favorite to win the event as well. However, he will face some competition from the likes of World No. 24 Ryan Fox and No. 33 Adam Scott. The golfers could be seen giving each other a good run for the top prize from the $1.14 million prize purse.

According to Golfnewsnet.com, Smith has the most favorable odds this weekend. The golfer carries odds of 250, with no close competition. As per the report, Min Woo Lee is the closest rival on the odds chart with 900. Scott, Fox, and Cam Davis are others in the mix. Smith’s LIV golf teammate Marc Leishman is another name with good odds.

Here are the top betting odds for the Australian Open:

