Scottie Scheffler certainly deserves all of the appreciation coming his way. Since 2022 is coming to an end, golf fans have started becoming curious as to which golfer has earned the highest amount of money in 2022. So, here's a look at answers to that question.

Reportedly, it is US golfer Scottie Scheffler who has earned the highest amount of money on the PGA Tour this year.

It has been a big year for Scheffler as the young golfer won the 2022 Masters by beating Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy by three strokes. It was the first time that he donned the iconic green jacket.

He also reached the world no. 1 spot in March. After enjoying eight months reign at the top of the world, Scheffler lost the spot to Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler also won the WM Phoenix Open against Patrick Cantlay with a birdie on the third extra hole. He was also named the 2022 PGA Player of the Year.

Scheffler finished second at the Hero World Challenge, behind Norwegian player Viktor Hovland.

As of August 2022, he had earned $14.05 million. He was followed by Cameron Smith and Will Zalatoris on the earnings chart.

Scottie Scheffler to play at Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023

Scheffler at the Sentry Tournament Of Champions - Round Three (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler has recently confirmed his participation in the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023. The reigning Masters champion, along with prominent golfers such as Max Homa, Sam Burns, and Tony Finau announced that they would be taking part in the coveted tournament.

The competition will be held at the Plantation Course in Kapalua from January 4-8, 2023. Featuring an elite crop of world-class golfers, the Sentry Tournament of Champions has announced a whopping $15 million purse.

In 2021, Scheffler finished T13 in his lone appearance at the prestigious tournament. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a new qualification category was created to include athletes who qualified for the Tour Championship the previous season.

A total of 40 golfers have qualified for the competition: 30 through PGA Tour victories and 10 through placing in the top 30 of the August FedExCup standings. Certainly, fans are eagerly waiting to see Scheffler play against top-class golfers.

