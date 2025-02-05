Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the WM Phoenix Open? Past champions explored

Scottie Scheffler's appearance in PGA Tour events was delayed after he suffered an injury to his hand in December last year. However, Scheffler has recovered and finally played his first tournament of 2025 when he finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.

In his second appearance on the PGA Tour in 2025, Scheffler will compete at the WM Phoenix Open. The question ahead of this event is whether Scheffler has won the WM Phoenix Open previously. The answer is yes. The World No. 1 golfer is a 2-time winner of this prestigious competition.

The first-ever tournament Scottie Scheffler won on the PGA Tour was the WM Phoenix Open. In 2022, Scheffler 68-71-62-67 in the four rounds he played in this competition. However, it was in a playoff where the American golfer beat Patrick Cantlay and won the event.

Trending

A year later, Scheffler once again came out and defended his title as he won the WM Phoenix Open for the second consecutive time. In that year, Scheffler scored 70-73-68-72 to beat names like Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland, who finished T2. Scheffler beat these golfers by a margin of one stroke.

Who will Scottie Scheffler face at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

While Scottie Scheffler will be a favorite to win his third WM Phoenix Open this week, his path won't be easy as he will face some of the best professional golfers on the planet. Here is a detailed look at the full field for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Patrick Fishburn

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

