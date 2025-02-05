Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the WM Phoenix Open? Past champions explored

Scottie Scheffler's appearance in PGA Tour events was delayed after he suffered an injury to his hand in December last year. However, Scheffler has recovered and finally played his first tournament of 2025 when he finished T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week.
In his second appearance on the PGA Tour in 2025, Scheffler will compete at the WM Phoenix Open. The question ahead of this event is whether Scheffler has won the WM Phoenix Open previously. The answer is yes. The World No. 1 golfer is a 2-time winner of this prestigious competition.
The first-ever tournament Scottie Scheffler won on the PGA Tour was the WM Phoenix Open. In 2022, Scheffler 68-71-62-67 in the four rounds he played in this competition. However, it was in a playoff where the American golfer beat Patrick Cantlay and won the event.
A year later, Scheffler once again came out and defended his title as he won the WM Phoenix Open for the second consecutive time. In that year, Scheffler scored 70-73-68-72 to beat names like Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, and Viktor Hovland, who finished T2. Scheffler beat these golfers by a margin of one stroke.
Who will Scottie Scheffler face at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?
While Scottie Scheffler will be a favorite to win his third WM Phoenix Open this week, his path won't be easy as he will face some of the best professional golfers on the planet. Here is a detailed look at the full field for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu