Has Tiger Woods acted in a movie?

US golfer Tiger Woods is the poster boy of the golf world. However, his professional achievements extend beyond the golf course as well.

HBO released a documentary on the rise and fall of the tenacious player in 2021 titled 'Tiger'. The documentary interviewed people who have played an important part in his life and was based on the 2018 book 'Tiger Woods'. However, Woods and his family were not interviewed and their perspective wasn't included in the film.

Sportspeople often make surprising cameos in films, and Woods has a film appearance on his resume as well. He is credited with being in the cast for the short film 'Gentleman Only Ladies Forbidden: Puddy McFadden License to Golf' on IMDb. His role has been described as El Tigre on the website.

Which events will Tiger Woods take part in 2023?

Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has made an excellent recovery after a horrific car crash in 2021. The incident caused a severe injury to his right leg that was so brutal that doctors reportedly considered amputation.

After that, he obviously prioritized his health and recovery. The incident took such a toll that Woods was unsure about his future in golf. He appeared in a couple of matches after the car crash but his performances were understandably lackluster as he visibally struggled with pain.

However, in an eventful 2022 December, Woods took part in the PNC Championship with son Charlie as well as 'The Match' alongside Rory McIlroy. Woods will definitely be looking to play more golf in 2023.

However, he has clarified that considering his health, he has to make smart decisions. He will likely focus on major tournaments such as the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He might also take part in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

It will surely be a thrilling season for Woods' fans as they will get to witness him in action again, albeit sparingly.

