How does Tiger Woods’ 2023 look like? Possible events he could feature in

Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. After winning an astounding 82 tournaments, the American is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories. Additionally, he comes in second place for most Major tournament wins (15).

Woods was involved in a terrible car accident in 2021. He suffered multiple leg injuries, necessitating immediate surgery on his right leg. In fact, his right leg had suffered such horrific damage that doctors reportedly thought about amputating it. He also underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

While Wood's future in golf was uncertain for a while, the news of his participation in the upcoming 'The Match' has sparked optimism among fans. With him due to return to the greens, chats are already abuzz with what his 2023 season could look like.

Of course, assuming his health and recovery remain optimal, Tiger Woods could have a full plate next year. Here's taking a look at the events he might take part in:

The Masters at Augusta National

Tiger Woods at The Masters - Final Round (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the golfing world. Currently, Woods is second only to all-time great Jack Niklaus in the most number of Masters wins.

While the 'Golden Bear' Niklaus has won the tournament a whopping six times, Woods is behind by only one green jacket with five. Woods is 46 now, the same age as Niklaus when the latter won his sixth Masters trophy.

If his health stays put, Woods would want to break Niklaus' record at the 2023 Masters, which will be held from April 3 to 9.

Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

Tiger Woods at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Woods shares a long history with the Bay Hill golf course. He has been playing there since ages, winning eight times. He will look to go back to the course at least once after returning to action.

In fact, the first event he won after his 2009 accident was at the Bay Hill golf course. The 2023 season begins on March 2.

PGA Championship

Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship - Round 3 (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Woods has been one of the strongest supporters of the PGA Tour amidst its battle with the controversial LIV Golf series. He has often spoke about the legacy of the tour and its venues.

The Championship will be held at Oak Hill East course and wil take place from May 18 to 21. Woods is expected to feature.

The Open Championship

Tiger Woods at The 150th Open - Day Two (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Open Championship for 2023 will take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf course from July 20 to 23. Woods has had a rocky history with the golf course, as he bagged an emotional win in 2006 but also lost out at the 2014 Opens to Rory McIlroy by 23 strokes.

Woods would want to come back and prove his mettle once again at the Open Championship next year. It would probably be his last appearance of the season.

For now, he will feature in 'The Match' in December alongside world no. 1 Rory McIlroy.

