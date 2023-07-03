Has Tiger Woods openly attacked LIV Golf and the PIF? Exploring the PGA Tour star’s past comments on the rebel series

Tiger Woods is one of the strongest supporters of the PGA Tour. When the LIV Golf debuted last year, he turned down a nearly billion-dollar offer to remain on the Tour.

The Tour, on the other hand, abandoned him after striking a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the backbone of LIV, earlier this month.

Recently, a document went viral on the internet saying the 15-time major champion was allegedly asked to give a speech against LIV Golf at the 2022 Travellers Championship.

However, Tiger Woods never attended the meeting. But the American had spoken against the Saudi circuit publicly in a press conference during 2022 The Open Championship.

Speaking of the players who defected their tours to join LIV Golf, Woods had said:

"The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it. I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position. "

The three-time Open Championship winner went on to claim that LIV members would struggle to attend major tournaments because the Saudi circuit does not award ranking points. Woods further added:

“And who knows what's going to happen in the near future with world ranking points, the criteria for entering major championships. The governing body is going to have to figure that out. Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility."

Tiger Woods also mentioned that players had only joined LIV for money. He said:

"But what these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different."

He went on to compare the LIV Golf with the Senior Tour, saying:

“I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the Senior Tour. The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up. But when you're at this young age and some of these kids -- they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organisation -- 72-hole tests are part of it."

Tiger Woods also mentioned that the young players who joined LIV would miss an opportunity to compete in major tournaments.

"Some players have never got a chance to even experience it," Woods continued. "They've gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organisation and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a TOUR schedule or to play in some big events."

"It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we've got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships," he added.

Despite his comments regarding the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, Tiger Woods has remained silent on the PGA Tour's merger with the PIF.

"Tell the Saudis to go f**k themselves" – Tiger Woods reportedly intended to make scripted remarks about LIV Golf

A draft paper recently went viral on social media, claiming that Jay Monahan planned a meeting of PGA Tour players during the 2022 Travelers Championship. The memo also stated that Tiger Woods was to deliver a written speech in opposition to LIV Golf.

"First, do what I did: tell the Saudis to go F*** themselves. And mean it",- he was meant to say in his speech.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, refuted the accusation on Twitter, writing:

"In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers."

The US government has scheduled a Senate hearing for July 10, during which the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf members are expected to propose the framework agreement of the merger.

