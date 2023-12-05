“He was so good. I was so upset”: When Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley shared how a fierce Tennis match caused issues in their relationship

Jon Rahm is not just a great golfer but also a pretty talented tennis player. This was proved when his wife Kelley, who was his girlfriend back in 2018, shared a fierce Tennis match incident that caused issues in their relationship.

Back in January 2018, when they were about to get engaged, Kelley Cahill spoke to The Sun and shared that the couple agreed to a tennis match to prove that the Spaniard was not the only great athlete in their relationship.

However, things did not go as she expected. She was so mad that she did not talk to Jon Rahm for a day or two. As quoted by the San Diego Union Tribune, she said,

"He's killing forehands... crosscourt zingers, and I'm thinking, 'This can't be right'. He was so good. I was so upset. I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.

Jon Rahm, speaking on the same incident, praised Kelley as a better tennis player. But, he jokingly added that it was fun seeing her reaction. He said that she learned a lesson and that he loved playing sports. As quoted by the San Diego Union Tribune, he said,

"She’s obviously a much better player than I am, but it was funny to see. She learned a lesson. I'm not a pushover. I like playing sports. Anything related to my hands, I'm good at. She didn't expect it."

How did Jon Rahm meet his wife Kelley Cahill?

Jon Rahm met his wife Kelley during their college days at Arizona State University. While the Spaniard was a talented golfer there, his to-be wife was an evident javelin thrower in the track & field team and a very good tennis player. She was one of the top 500 recruits in America in 2012.

Back in 2018, they got engaged, and later on in December 2019, they got married in Bilbao, Spain.

Jon Rahm's wife Kelley is often seen supporting her husband at the golf tournaments on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The couple are now proud parents to two children as they welcomed their sons Kepa and Eneko in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

How has Jon Rahm performed in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The Spaniard has entered 20 tournaments in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. He missed the cut only at the Travelers Championship and has withdrawn from the THE PLAYERS Championship this season. He has recorded ten top-10 finishes which include four victories and two runner-up finishes.

Jon Rahm first won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier in January. Later, he went on to win the American Express in the same month.

In February 2023, he won the Genesis Invitational by defeating Max Homa with a margin of two strokes. Later in April 2023, he recorded his second major title victory at the Augusta National after defeating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to win the Masters Tournament.

Below is the leaderboard standings of Jon Rahm in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour:

THE CJ CUP - T4

Hero World Challenge - T8

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 1

The American Express - 1

Farmers Insurance Open - T7

WM Phoenix Open - 3

The Genesis Invitational - 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T39

THE PLAYERS Championship - Withdrawn

Masters Tournament - 1

RBC Heritage - T15

Mexico Open - 2

PGA Championship - T50

The Memorial Tournament - T16

U.S. Open - T10

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

The Open Championship - T2

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T37

BMW Championship - T31

TOUR Championship - T18

Jon Rahm has collected $16,522,608 as prize money paycheck by competing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season.