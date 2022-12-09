“He is a guy without any respect” – Golf legend asks Rory McIlroy to ignore ‘derogatory' remarks by LIV CEO Greg Norman

Two-time major champion Curtis Strange became the latest name to join in on the Rory McIlroy-Greg Norman face-off. Commenting on the ongoing feud, the American golfer has urged McIlroy not to be distracted by the LIV CEO’s comments.

Strange weighed in on the fight and took McIlroy’s side. Slamming Norman for making ‘derogatory' remarks, the 67-year-old said that the Aussie was “a guy without any respect.” The PGA Tour veteran went on to laud McIlroy and said that the LIV CEO was throwing golfers under the bus with his comments.

Speaking on Golf channel about LIV CEO Greg Norman, Curtis Strange said:

"If it wasn't for the PGA Tour, Greg Norman would not be Greg Norman… He is a guy without any deep allegiance or respect for any tour and he has shown that in the last year. He lives in the States and only went back to Australia if he got huge prize money."

The two-time major champion continued his attack on Norman for his irreverence towards the American circuit. Strange also lauded Rory McIlroy’s strong attitude towards LIV Golf and said that it helped his stunning resurgence in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Strange added:

"I keep reading another derogatory comment about quality people like Rory McIlroy, or someone else that Greg has thrown under the bus…The players are in the midst now and I hope it doesn't distract from Rory's ability and potential.”

While Strange seems to have taken a strong stand against Greg Norman, he also sounded concerned for McIlroy’s game.

He said:

"He is already one of the best of all time but I want him to reach his full potential and not be busied by this noise from the outside. Greg and his Saudi tour is causing that and I hate it."

Rory McIlroy wants Greg Norman out as LIV CEO

It is also noteworthy that the comments from Curtis Strange come only weeks after Rory McIlroy demanded Greg Norman’s ousting from the LIV Golf CEO post. The PGA Tour star insisted that the maligned Australian should "exit stage left" for a possible resolution in the LIV-PGA Tour debate. He said the ousting would help the betterment of golf.

Taking yet another jibe at Greg Norman as part of his continued fight with the veteran, Rory McIlroy said in November:

"I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left. He's made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, 'Look, you've got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there's an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'"

He added:

"If those two things happen, then things can happen. But right now, it's a stalemate because there can't be any other way. Hopefully, something can happen, who knows… Whether that's in the hand of a court or a judge or something else happens along the way, no one really knows. But right now, it seems like it's a bit of a stalemate."

Norman was quick to respond. The LIV Golf CEO came out to dismiss the comments and said that he doesn’t pay attention to McIlroy and Tiger Woods as they have their agenda.

