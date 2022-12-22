“He’s fit but he’s not super tall” – Dustin Johnson when he watched Rory McIlroy’s drive

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are two incredible golfers known for their big shots. They competed in numerous tournaments until Johnson signed a contract with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series earlier this year. Meanwhile, McIlroy, the current World No. 1, continues his PGA Tour journey.

Dustin Johnson's long drives and incredible shots have piqued the interest of fans. He was, however, very impressed by McIlroy's brilliant shots on the course.

Despite being just 5'9", Rory McIlroy finds it very easy to hit long shots. In an interview with TaylorMade Golf's podcast, uploaded on February 13, 2020, Dustin Johnson talked about his competitor's shots. He said:

"I've been playing against Rory for a long time now. He's an unbelievable player, and yes, I do watch him, and you know, like you said, I mean, he's not, he's fit. He's very fit, but he's not super tall or anything like that, but I mean, he generates a ton of speed and hits it a long way."

Johnson went on to say:

"We're out there, even last year when I was healthy, he was healthy, and we were hitting. We were still neck-to-neck, I barely beat him, but yeah, I mean, it's very impressive to see. We swing it differently. There are a lot of things that are probably very similar."

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson have both reached the pinnacle of their golf careers and competed in major championships. Johnson has won the 2020 Masters, while McIlroy has not worn the green jacket yet.

"It's definitely fun to watch" - Dustin Johnson on Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have had numerous neck-and-neck tournaments, but Johnson has always struggled to beat the world's No. 1 golfer.

Fans' eyes are glued to the screen as McIlroy takes the course. Dustin Johnson undoubtedly enjoyed watching his matches. In the 2020 interview with TaylorMade Golf, the American golfer revealed that he enjoyed watching Rory on the greens. He said:

"It's definitely fun to watch. I mean, he's a very good driver of the golf ball. A little different shape than I hit. I mean, it's kind of high, high draw. It doesn't really curve a lot, though. I mean, it's pretty straight I mean, but it's a fairly high ball."

Dustin went on to say:

"If I want to hit one far, I mean, I hit it up there too but yeah, I mean, it's definitely tough. It's fun to watch him."

Dustin Johnson surprised everyone after he joined LIV Golf in June. He is the winner of the inaugural season of the rival series.

Speaking about LIV Golf, PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy addressed Johnson in one of his interviews published in June 2022. He said, as quoted by Inside Hook:

"I have some very close friends that are playing in this event (LIV Golf) in London, and I certainly wouldn't want to stand in their way to do what they feel is right for themselves. "

The PGA Tour suspended players who played in the first season of LIV Golf.

Poll : 0 votes