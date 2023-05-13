"He's a freak of nature"- Throwback to when Justin Thomas lauded an injured Tiger Woods at the 2022 PGA Championship winner's presser

During the 2022 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas, one of the top golfers in the world, paid tribute to the legendary Tiger Woods during the winner's press conference. Despite suffering from a series of injuries and personal challenges in recent years, Woods continues to inspire fans and players alike, including Thomas, who described him as a "freak of nature." Let's explore this touching moment in more detail.

After winning the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas was understandably overjoyed. The young golfer had been working hard for years to achieve this prestigious victory, and his hard work had finally paid off. During the post-round press conference, Justin Thomas fielded a number of questions from reporters, discussing everything from his mental preparation to his physical routine.

One question that particularly stood out, however, was about Tiger Woods. A reporter asked Justin Thomas if he had spoken to Woods since his accident earlier in the year and if he had any thoughts on the golfer's recovery. Justin Thomas responded with genuine admiration, praising Woods for his resilience and determination.

"It's just insane," Thomas said during the press conference, "I mean, he's a freak of nature. I don't think there's any other way to put it."

Justin Thomas went on to discuss how Woods had managed to overcome so many obstacles throughout his career, including numerous injuries and personal struggles.

"The fact that he's still out there grinding and trying to get back is just amazing," Thomas said.

Thomas' comments about Woods highlight the unique and awe-inspiring nature of the golfer's career. Woods has long been known for his incredible work ethic and dedication to the sport, and his many accomplishments have made him one of the most-celebrated athletes in the world. Even in the face of adversity, Woods has continued to inspire other golfers, like Thomas, to pursue their dreams and never give up.

Thomas's comments about Woods also speak to the larger impact that the golfer has had on the sport as a whole. Woods has been credited with bringing golf into the mainstream, making it a more accessible and exciting sport for people around the world. His accomplishments on the course have helped to raise the profile of golf, making it a more visible and respected sport.

Woods has also been an inspiration to many young golfers, like Thomas, who grew up watching him dominate the sport. His work ethic, dedication, and passion for the game have helped to shape the next generation of golfers, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and push themselves to be the best they can be.

As Woods continues to recover from his injuries, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the world of golf. However, it is clear that his impact on the sport and on his fellow golfers will continue to be felt for many years to come. His perseverance and determination have set an example for other athletes to follow, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations of golfers for years to come.

Overall, Justin Thomas' comments about Tiger Woods at the 2022 PGA Championship winner's press conference were a powerful reminder of the impact that Woods has had on the sport of golf. As a freak of nature, Woods has defied expectations time and time again, inspiring other golfers to push themselves to new heights. Even as he continues to recover from his injuries, Woods's legacy will continue to be felt in the world of golf and beyond.

