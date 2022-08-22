“He’s just the ultimate entertainer” – When Jordan Spieth recalled playing golf with actor Bill Murray

After becoming popular as a youngster by winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013, Jordan Spieth has always been in the limelight. The pro golfer also became the most celebrated American golfer since Tiger Woods after he won the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2015.

While fans and critics continue to debate whether Spieth has reached his potential or not, it’s safe to say that he has had an interesting career so far. The three-time Major winner continues to be lauded for his accolades.

Jordan Spieth has played alongside many golf greats. However, one of Spieth’s most special memories is playing a few rounds with Bill Murray.

It is no secret that Murray is passionate about golf. The Zombieland actor, who has played at the Riviera Golf Club dressed up as a zombie, is a regular at charity tournaments and has played with several pro golfers, including Spieth.

Mike McAllister @thegolfeditor Bill Murray on the "wild mustang" known as Jordan Spieth @DeanDeLucaInv Bill Murray on the "wild mustang" known as Jordan Spieth @DeanDeLucaInv https://t.co/zKOBlC88Oj

Spieth recalls playing with 'goofy' Bill Murray

Interestingly, Jordan Spieth loves playing with Bill Murray. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Spieth revealed that the Caddyshack actor is an absolute hoot on the golf course.

Recalling some of the stories from the time he spent with Murray, Spieth stated that the actor was the ‘ultimate entertainer’ and said:

“I’ve played with Bill Murray a couple of times. He’s probably up there… He’s one of the most fun people I’ve ever played golf with. The guy just works over the crowd. I’ve played a few rounds with him and he’s just the ultimate entertainer. He’s quirky, he’s goofy and you love every part of it… He can do one-liners and make people laugh.”

Further, Spieth also recalled a funny story about Murray offering a nine-year-old a cigar as a joke. He said:

“Most recently, a guy said, ‘Hey Bill’, you know everyone reaches out to him, and gives him a cigar. He walked over to the manager’s 9-year-old son and gave it to him. The kid looks at it for a second and gives it back to Bill... and he goes, ‘What are you trying to quit?' He’s good with stuff like that."

Jordan Spieth is a regular at charity events

Like Bill Murray, Jordan Spieth doesn’t say no to many charity events. Spieth is also the founder of the Jordan Spieth Charitable Fund, a charity that raises awareness about kids with special needs through golf.

Spieth’s younger sister Ellie has been his inspiration for the charity. Ellie, who is close to Spieth, suffers from an undiagnosed neurological disorder. Her disorder left her developmentally challenged, as part of which she finds it tough to interact effectively. The golfer often takes Ellie to various events and has also mentioned that she inspires him.

Spieth is one of the richest athletes in golf, earning over $26 million in endorsements. Despite the large paychecks, the 29-year-old is considered a grounded and mature person and continues to be a fan favorite on and off the pitch.

