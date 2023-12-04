Hero World Challenge: Full prize money payout of $4,500,000 event explored

The Hero World Challenge concluded on Sunday, December 3, and the $4,500,000 purse has been distributed. Scottie Scheffler proved his status as the World No. 1 and took home the $1,000,000 winners share.

Scheffler led the Hero World Challenge from the second round and held a comfortable lead for most of the final 36 holes. In the end, he led the leaderboard by three strokes over the runner up.

Expand Tweet

The distribution of the $4,500,000 purse was as follows, based on the finishing places of each player:

1 Scottie Scheffler $1,000,000

2 Sepp Straka $450,000

3 Justin Thomas $300,000

T4 Tony Finau $212,500

T4 Matt Fitzpatrick $212,500

6 Jordan Spieth $190,000

7 Collin Morikawa $ 185,000

T8 Brian Harman $177,500

T8 Justin Rose $177,500

10 Viktor Hovland $170,000

11 Jason Day $165,000

12 Lucas Glover $160,000

T13 Keegan Bradley $152,500

T13 Max Homa $152,500

15 Cameron Young $145,000

16 Sam Burns $140,000

17 Rickie Fowler $135,000

18 Tiger Woods $130,000

19 Wyndham Clark $125,000

20 Will Zalatoris $120,000

This is the first victory for Scheffler in the Hero World Challenge in three participations. The Texan accumulated one win and two runner up in this event.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance at the Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge was Scottie Scheffler's first competitive event since the Ryder Cup. The World No. 1 was in great form, which bodes well as he looks to put together another excellent PGA Tour season for him in 2024.

Scheffler's overall performance at the Hero World Challenge included two eagles, 23 birdies and only seven bogeys. He played all four of his rounds in the 60s, including a 65. His overall score of 268 is the fourth best for this tournament in Albany.

Scheffler excelled in all orders of play during the tournament. He was strong especially in his long game, with an average driving distance of 310.70 yards. His driving accuracy was stratospheric (82.69%).

He was also very good with the putter, his least favored skill during the 2022-2023 season. Schefller made just 1.60 putts per Greens in Regulation and 26.50 total putts. This allowed him to earn 0.76 strokes with his putter, which was the sixth best in the field at Albany.

After winning the tournament, Scheffler adressed the press. This was part of what he said (via Ten Golf):

"It feels good [to win the Hero World Challenge]. I'm very proud of how I played today, Teddy and I did a good job out there, staying patient, kept the ball playing, gave myself a lot of looks... I didn't feel like I gave the rest of the field much of a chance... it was more like a 'make-them-come-and-catch-me' kind a day, and I did a pretty good job."

During the press conference, Scheffler also said that he has approximately four weeks left before the start of the 2024 season. By doing so, he virtually confirmed his presence in The Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first tournament and Signature Event of the year.