“His ball striking is honestly, on another level” - PGA Tour pros Rory Mcllroy & Shane Lowry laud Scottie Scheffler's 7th tour victory at Arnold Palmer Invitational

PGA Tour pros praised Scottie Scheffler on winning his seventh PGA Tour event at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer was impressive last week in the signature PGA Tour event and registered a phenomenal five-stroke victory over 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of under 15 after playing four rounds of 70, 67, 70 and 66. The current World No. 1 has not missed any cut since the beginning of the 2022-23 PGA Tour.

Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational was a signature event with a limited 69-player field, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and other top-ranked golfers worldwide.

As Scheffler won his seventh PGA Tour event, golfers, including McIlroy and Lowry, appreciated him.

Rory McIlroy spoke about Scheffler's golfing skills and said (via Golf Monthly):

"What he's doing this week, I mean, this is a super tough golf course and to be 6-under today going out with the lead and just sort of lapping the field is, it's super impressive, but we all knew that he had this in him. His ball striking is, honestly, on another level compared to everyone else right now. We knew if he started to hole putts, then this sort of stuff would happen."

Meanwhile, Lowry wished he could have challenged Scheffler more, but he praised the former's calmness under pressure, especially in the final round.

Speaking about Scottie Scheffler's performance, Lowry said (via Golf Monthly):

"There's probably only a couple of players in the world that can live with him playing like that. Not sure I'm one of them. I was obviously just disappointed I didn't put any pressure on him early."

"I got off to a bad start, he got off to a good start. I was a few shots behind all at the end of the day. I'm sure Wyndham feels the same. But, yeah, he showed today why he's world No. 1," he added.

Shane Lowry finished in a solo third place at the tournament, while McIlroy settled in a tie for 21st position.

How many professional tournaments has Scottie Scheffler won?

After turning pro in 2018, Scottie Scheffler has won 10 professional tournaments. He has won seven PGA Tour events, two European Tour events, two Korn Ferry Tour events and one unofficial event.

His first professional win was recorded at the 2019 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open. He also won the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. In fact, 2022 was arguably the most successful year of his career.

Scottie Scheffler won four tournaments that year, including the Masters, his first Major. In 2023, he won two official PGA Tour events and one unofficial PGA Tour event, Hero World Challenge. The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational was his first win of the the year.