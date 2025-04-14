History of winners at the RBC Heritage

As golf fans get over the spectacular Masters tournament, the PGA Tour players get ready to set foot into the RBC Heritage event or the Heritage Classic.

Ad

Scheduled to be played from April 17 to April 20, the Heritage Classic is played at the Harbour Town Golf Links located on Hilton Head Island of South Carolina.

RBC Heritage at the Sea Pines Resort- 2024 - Source: Getty

The RBC Heritage was first played in the year 1969. The tournament was initially played in the month of November and eventually moved up to April in 1983. Ever since, it's been played a week after the Masters tournament at Augusta, Georgia.

Ad

Trending

Legendary PGA Tour golfer Jack Nicklaus assisted course architect Pete Dye in designing the course at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Jack Nicklaus at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

As we step into the week of the Heritage Classic, let's take a look at the past winners of the tournament:

Ad

1.Scottie Scheffler (USA) - 2024

2. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) - 2023

3. Jordan Spieth (USA) - 2022

4. Stewart Cink (USA) - 2021, 2004, and 2000

5. Webb Simpson (USA) - 2020

6. Pan Cheng-tsung (Taiwan) - 2019

7. Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)- 2018

8. Wesley Bryan (USA) - 2017

9. Branden Grace (RSA) - 2016

10. Jim Furyk (USA) - 2015 and 2010

11. Matt Kuchar (USA) - 2014

12. Graeme McDowell (NIR)- 2013

13. Carl Pettersson (SWE) - 2012

14. Brandt Snedeker (USA) - 2011

15. Brian Gay (USA) - 2009

16. Boo Weekley (USA) - 2008 and 2007

17. Aaron Baddeley (AUS)- 2006

Ad

18. Peter Lonard (AUS) - 2005

19. Davis Love III (USA) - 2003, 1998, 1992, 1991 and 1987

20. Justin Leonard (USA) - 2002

21. José Cóceres (ARG)- 2001

22. Glen Day (USA) - 1999

23. Nick Price (ZIM)- 1997

24. Loren Roberts (USA) - 1996

25. Bob Tway (USA) - 1995

26. Hale Irwin (USA) - 1994, 1973 and 1971

27. David Edwards (USA) - 1993

28. Payne Stewart (USA) - 1990 and 1989

29. Greg Norman (AUS) - 1988

30. Fuzzy Zoeller (USA) - 1986 and 1983

31. Bernhard Langer (GER)- 1985

32. Nick Faldo (ENG) - 1984

33. Tom Watson (USA) - 1982 and 1979

Ad

34. Bill Rogers (USA) - 1981

35. Doug Tewell (USA) - 1980

36. Hubert Green (USA) - 1978 and 1976

37. Graham Marsh (AUS) - 1977

38. Jack Nicklaus (USA) - 1975

39. Johnny Miller (USA) - 1974 and 1972

40. Bob Goalby (USA) - 1970

41. Arnold Palmer (USA) - 1969

The RBC Heritage was sponsored by MCI (under Verizon later on), a telecommunications company, from 1987 until 2010. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) became the title sponsor of the event in 2012 after they played without one in 2011.

How did the 2024 RBC Heritage champion Scottie Scheffler do at the Masters?

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at RBC Heritage this week after he shot a final 19-under par score of 265 to win the tournament last year.

Ad

PGA: RBC Heritage - Source: Imagn

Scheffler finished fourth at the Masters tournament last week. The 2024 Masters champion carded a score of 68 in round one, 71 in round two, an even par score of 72 in round three, and 69 at the end of the final round.

Rory McIlroy won the Major championship after defeating Justin Rose in the playoff, completing his career Grand Slam with the Masters win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More