History of winners at the RBC Heritage

As golf fans get over the spectacular Masters tournament, the PGA Tour players get ready to set foot into the RBC Heritage event or the Heritage Classic.
Scheduled to be played from April 17 to April 20, the Heritage Classic is played at the Harbour Town Golf Links located on Hilton Head Island of South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage was first played in the year 1969. The tournament was initially played in the month of November and eventually moved up to April in 1983. Ever since, it's been played a week after the Masters tournament at Augusta, Georgia.
Legendary PGA Tour golfer Jack Nicklaus assisted course architect Pete Dye in designing the course at Harbour Town Golf Links.
As we step into the week of the Heritage Classic, let's take a look at the past winners of the tournament:
1.Scottie Scheffler (USA) - 2024
2. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) - 2023
3. Jordan Spieth (USA) - 2022
4. Stewart Cink (USA) - 2021, 2004, and 2000
5. Webb Simpson (USA) - 2020
6. Pan Cheng-tsung (Taiwan) - 2019
7. Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)- 2018
8. Wesley Bryan (USA) - 2017
9. Branden Grace (RSA) - 2016
10. Jim Furyk (USA) - 2015 and 2010
11. Matt Kuchar (USA) - 2014
12. Graeme McDowell (NIR)- 2013
13. Carl Pettersson (SWE) - 2012
14. Brandt Snedeker (USA) - 2011
15. Brian Gay (USA) - 2009
16. Boo Weekley (USA) - 2008 and 2007
17. Aaron Baddeley (AUS)- 2006
18. Peter Lonard (AUS) - 2005
19. Davis Love III (USA) - 2003, 1998, 1992, 1991 and 1987
20. Justin Leonard (USA) - 2002
21. José Cóceres (ARG)- 2001
22. Glen Day (USA) - 1999
23. Nick Price (ZIM)- 1997
24. Loren Roberts (USA) - 1996
25. Bob Tway (USA) - 1995
26. Hale Irwin (USA) - 1994, 1973 and 1971
27. David Edwards (USA) - 1993
28. Payne Stewart (USA) - 1990 and 1989
29. Greg Norman (AUS) - 1988
30. Fuzzy Zoeller (USA) - 1986 and 1983
31. Bernhard Langer (GER)- 1985
32. Nick Faldo (ENG) - 1984
33. Tom Watson (USA) - 1982 and 1979
34. Bill Rogers (USA) - 1981
35. Doug Tewell (USA) - 1980
36. Hubert Green (USA) - 1978 and 1976
37. Graham Marsh (AUS) - 1977
38. Jack Nicklaus (USA) - 1975
39. Johnny Miller (USA) - 1974 and 1972
40. Bob Goalby (USA) - 1970
41. Arnold Palmer (USA) - 1969
The RBC Heritage was sponsored by MCI (under Verizon later on), a telecommunications company, from 1987 until 2010. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) became the title sponsor of the event in 2012 after they played without one in 2011.
How did the 2024 RBC Heritage champion Scottie Scheffler do at the Masters?
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at RBC Heritage this week after he shot a final 19-under par score of 265 to win the tournament last year.
Scheffler finished fourth at the Masters tournament last week. The 2024 Masters champion carded a score of 68 in round one, 71 in round two, an even par score of 72 in round three, and 69 at the end of the final round.
Rory McIlroy won the Major championship after defeating Justin Rose in the playoff, completing his career Grand Slam with the Masters win.