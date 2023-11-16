Rory McIlroy has been an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour. He was the Tour's most loyal ally amidst its battle with the controversial LIV Golf. McIlroy even turned down a mammoth offer from the Saudi-backed series to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

However, he was highly disappointed when the Tour decided to merge with the LIV Golf. Earlier this year in June, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan dropped a bombshell on players by announcing a shocking merger with LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy spoke about the decision in a press conference during the Canadian Open, which was held at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club. The Irish golfer said that he was the 'sacrificial lamb' in the legal battle between the two series.

Yahoo! News quoted Mcllroy saying:

"It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens. Honestly, I’ve just resigned myself to the fact that this is, you know, this is what’s going to happen."

“It’s very hard to keep up with people that have more money than anyone else," he added. "And, again, if they want to put that money into the game of golf, then why don’t we partner with them and make sure that it’s done in the right way?"

On Tuesday, November 14, McIlroy unexpectedly announced his resignation as a player director on the PGA Tour's policy board.

"The game of professional golf has been in flux" - Rory Mcilroy on his decision to resign from the PGA Tour's policy board

Rory McIlroy is set to compete at this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, he announced his resignation from the PGA Tour policy board.

The Northern Irish golfer opened up about his decision in a press conference and said that the game of golf has been a flux in the last couple of years.

He said as quoted by Sportstar:

"Not what I signed for whenever I went on the board. But yeah, the game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years. Again, the overall game I think is in really good shape. But everyone focuses on this top level because it is what it is, and it’s an entertainment product and it’s a show, but the faster that it gets rectified, I think the better for everyone.”

Rory McIlroy was last seen in action at the PGA Tour event in August at the Tour Championship. He was more focused on the DP World Tour tournaments and teed off at the season finale Championship of the golf series.

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship kick-started with the inaugural round on Thursday, November 16, and will have its finale on Sunday, November 19.