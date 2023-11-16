Can Rory McIlroy win the DP World Tour Championship 2023? Odds explored

Rory McIlroy is the top favorite to win the upcoming 2023 DP World Tour Championship. He will enter the field as the Race to Dubai list leader and has the best chance to clinch the trophy this week.

According to odds shared by the DP World Tour on its official website, McIlroy has the best bet for the tournament with odds of 4/1. The Irish golfer is followed by 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm.

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship features a stellar field of the top 50 golfers on the European Tour. Rahm and Hovland have been in great form and will be contenders to win the tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton, who was part of the winning 2023 Ryder Cup team, will also compete in the 72-hole format game. Tommy Fleetwood has the odds 12/1 while Nicolai Hojgaard has 22/1.

Here are the odds of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship as per EuropeanTour.com:

MCLLROY, Rory: 4/1

HOVLAND, Viktor: 9/2

RAHM, Jon: 5/1

HATTON, Tyrrell: 15/2

FLEETWOOD, Tommy: 12/1

LEE, Min Woo: 16/1

HØJGAARD, Nicolai: 22/1

HØJGAARD, Rasmus: 22/1

MERONK, Adrian: 25/1

FOX, Ryan: 30/1

KIM, Tom: 33/1

OLESEN, Thorbjørn: 35/1

NORRMAN, Vincent: 35/1

GUERRIER, Julien: 40/1

SMITH, Jordan: 40/1

HISATSUNE, Ryo: 50/1

FITZPATRICK, Matt: 50/1

PAUL, Yannik: 55/1

BJÖRK, Alexander: 55/1

MACINTYRE, Robert: 66/1

LOWRY, Shane: 66/1

STRAKA, Sepp: 75/1

PEREZ, Victor: 80/1

ROZNER, Antoine: 80/1

WALLACE, Matt: 90/1

VÄLIMÄKI, Sami: 90/1

OTAEGUI, Adrian: 90/1

BRADBURY, Dan: 90/1

MCKIBBIN, Tom: 110/1

HERBERT, Lucas: 110/1

SIEM, Marcel: 110/1

PAVON, Matthieu: 110/1

LAWRENCE, Thriston: 110/1

CAMPILLO, Jorge: 110/1

LOMBARD, Zander: 125/1

LUITEN, Joost: 125/1

KIMSEY, Nathan: 150/1

SYME, Connor: 175/1

DANTORP, Jens: 200/1

HILLIER, Daniel: 275/1

FERGUSON, Ewen: 300/1

LANGASQUE, Romain: 300/1

FORREST, Grant: 350/1

SÖDERBERG, Sebastian: 400/1

SOUTHGATE, Matthew: 500/1

BROWN, Daniel: 750/1

LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo: 750/1

WINTHER, Jeff: 750/1

BRUN, Julien: 1500/1

ELVIRA, Nacho: 2500/1

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship is scheduled to start on Thursday, November 16, and will have its finale on Sunday, November 19.

Rory McIlroy's performances in 2023

Rory McIlroy got off to a solid start this year. After winning the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, he played in the PGA Tour event, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, and finished T32.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he tied for second place. Mcllroy struggled with his game in a few events, and missed the cut in two consecutive tournaments, The Players Championship and Masters.

But Rory quickly turned things around, winning the Genesis Scottish Open and surprising everyone with his performance at the Ryder Cup. At the biennial competition, he contributed four more points to his team's victory.

McIlroy will tee off for the first round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship at 12:45 GMT with Jon Rahm. They will start their game on the first tee hole of the Jumeirah Golf Estates Course in Dubai.