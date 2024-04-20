How big is Wesley Bryan on YouTube? PGA Tour golfer’s social media career explored

Apart from his success at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Wesley Bryan is well known for the fame he has gained through YouTube. While several athletes around the world still struggle to amass fame online, Bryan seems to have figured out the key to success on the internet.

As of today, Bryan has a YouTube channel along with his brother George Bryan named "Bryan Bros Golf." The first video on the channel was uploaded 10 years ago, and it currently boasts 344k subscribers in total. On the channel, Bryan and his brother post videos of trick shots and collaborations with famous golfers.

Along with this channel, nearly seven months ago, the two brothers created another channel by the name of Bryan Bros TV. This channel mainly features vlogs from their tours, and behind-the-scenes content. On Bryan Bros TV, the brothers have 64k subscribers.

Apart from YouTube, Wesley Bryan has also amassed popularity on other social media platforms like Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. On Instagram, Wesley has 133k followers, and he is often seen posting updates about his tours and funny reels at times.

Wesley's activity on X is notable as well because he constantly retweets and posts tweets to his 40.3k followers. While winning on tours will be something very important for the 34-year-old, he would also want to continue working on his socials due to the popularity it has got him.

How is Wesley Bryan performing at the Corales Puntacana Championship?

The Corales Puntacana Championship seems to have begun on a high note for Wesley Bryan. After suffering disappointment at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut last month, Bryan seems to have regained his footing in the current championship.

After two rounds of intense golf action, Bryan is leading the tournament. While he began round one with a comfortable lead, he needed to push himself in the second round and get a big finish. That's exactly what Bryan did when he got a -6 under 66 to end Round 2 at the top.

Bryan was at 15-under 129, which helped him set the 36-hole tournament record by two shots. This was also the 34-year-old golfer's best performance in 36 holes.

At the end of Round 2, Wesley Bryan also commented on the same. He said:

“Putter is feeling good in the hands and hitting the ball fairly well... And off the tee has been nice. Been a good couple of days."

You can check out highlights from Round 2 of the Corales Corales Puntacana Championship in the video below:

While Wesley Bryan has established a lead after the end of two rounds and might be sensing a second PGA Tour win, he will have to stay focused till the end. Justin Lower is a stroke behind Bryan in second place and will play his best golf in the next two rounds to try and win the competition.

