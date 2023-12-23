How was Charlie Woods’ year in golf? Exploring young golfer's outings, results and more from 2023

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is a rising golfer. The star kid never fails to dazzle onlookers with his expertly hit golf shots. He has garnered major attention from the golf community for his four back-to-back appearances at the PNC Championship in the last few years.

Charlie's 2023 junior season has gone well. He was part of the winning team, The Benjamin School at the FHSAA Class A state championship, and had four top-10 finishes in the year. He won the team event and was placed 26th in the individual standings.

Charlie Woods started 2023 with a T19 finish at the Medalist Tour-Martin Downs after playing two rounds of 78-78. The 14-year-old then participated in the Crane Watch championship, which took place on April 29 and April 30, at Crane Watch, Evergreen. He finished in a tie for eighth place with a round of 75. His best finish of 2023 came in the Wellington National and SFPGA Tour Championships, where he finished in T5 both times.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Charlie Woods played in 2023 (as per sflpgajr.bluegolf.com):

Medalist Tour - Martin Downs

Date: Mar 18 - Mar 19

Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club

Score: 78-78--156

Result: T19

Medalist Tour - Crane Watch

Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen

Date: Apr 29 - Apr 30

Score: 75

Result: T8

Medalist Tour - Wellington

Venue: National Wellington National Golf

Date: May 6 - May 7

Score: -75--158

Result: 15

South Florida Jr. PGA Championship

Venue: Stonebridge CC

Date: Jun 19 - Jun 20

Score: 75-81--156

Result: T33

39th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Date: Jun 22 - Jun 23

Score: 79-75--154

Result: T20

The SFPGA Jr Cup

Venue: Old Palm GC

Date: Aug 2 - Aug 4

Score: 68-75-76--219

Result: 10

SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: PGA National - Champion

Date: Sep 2 - Sep 4

Score: 80-70-82--232

Result: T35

SFPGA Tour Championship

Venue: The Park West Palm

Date: Dec 2 - Dec 3

Score: 69-73--142

Result: T5

Charlie Woods' performance at the 2023 PNC Championship

In addition to the junior tournaments, Charlie Woods also played at the 2023 PNC Championship with his father, Tiger Woods. It was the youngster's fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. He tied for fifth place.

Charlie and Tiger shot the first round of 64 after making four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine to settle for an 8-under 64 score. The father-son duo shot nine birdies and an eagle in the second round to score 11-under 61.

Tiger Woods, left; daughter Sam, center; and son Charlie, right; during the final round of the PNC Championship (Image via AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Team Langer won the 2023 PNC Championship. They registered a two-stroke victory over Team Duval.